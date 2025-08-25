Top Crypto News this Week: Nvidia Earnings, $10 Million HUMA Unlocks, THORChain Upgrade, and More

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:10
This week, several crypto news stories will make headlines with potential implications for tokens within their respective ecosystems.

From Nvidia earnings to network upgrades and token unlocks, traders can protect their portfolios by front-running the following events this week.

Nvidia Q2 Earnings

AI crypto coin traders could witness market volatility this week, caused by anticipation for Nvidia earnings on Wednesday, August 27.

According to Bloomberg, Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia to report $1.01 in adjusted earnings per share in its fiscal second quarter (Q2).

This would signify a 48% jump from the previous year, on revenue of more than $46 billion, up 54% from the same quarter a year ago.

The second quarter report will be out after the market closes on Wednesday, making it a focal point for investors this week.

As the world’s top chipmaker by market cap, Nvidia’s results are a bellwether for the artificial intelligence boom, meaning impact on AI coins.

Nvidia earnings often drive AI-related crypto tokens like RNDR, FET, and AKT. Strong results fuel AI enthusiasm and speculative flows, while weak earnings risk dampens momentum across AI-linked crypto markets.

HeyAnon 1.0 Protocol Upgrade

Another crypto news item to watch this week is HeyAnon 1.0, one of the protocol’s biggest upgrades so far. Daniele Sesta announced it would happen this month, making it a key watch this week in crypto.

According to Daniele, it comes after months of work building the app’s foundation. While Daniel did not explicitly indicate the date of launch, recent posts suggest it will happen this week.

$10 Million HUMA Unlocks

HUMA token traders should also be alert, as Huma Finance plans to unlock $9.66 million in tokens on Tuesday, August 26.

Data on Tokenomist.ai shows the unlocks comprise 377.92 million HUMA tokens, accounting for 23.38% of its circulating supply.

HUMA Token Unlocks Schedule. Source: Tokenomist.ai

With token unlocks often seen as bearish catalysts, HUMA traders should brace for impact. Meanwhile, Huma Finance recently indicated that the May HUMA presale participants will see their tokens unlock today, August 25, at 12 PM UTC.

Notably, this pertains to tokens from the JUP stakers presale, which will be unlocked for claiming today. With HUMA trading for $0.02549 as of this writing, it is up by 3x relative to the presale price of $0.0075.

Polygon CEO To Reveal Roadmap

Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal could also make headlines this week, with the crypto executive expected to hold an AMA session. The Ask Me Anything session will take place on Reddit.

The network recently revealed that Nailwal will answer all your questions on Polygon, addressing the technical roadmap and overall vision, among other subjects.

Revelations during the AMA could influence MATIC price, which was trading for $0.24 as of this writing, down by almost 1% in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto

THORChain Upgrade

RUNE traders should also watch for the THORChain upgrade, due on August 28, only three days away.

It comes as the network runs three-week cycles, with new contracts hitting mainnet in every upgrade. The

The upgrade could inspire volatility for the RUNE token, which has been down by nearly 3% in the last 24 hours, to trade for $1.30 as of this writing.

The post Top Crypto News this Week: Nvidia Earnings, $10 Million HUMA Unlocks, THORChain Upgrade, and More appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-news-nvidia-huma-thorchain-polygon/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Highlights: Three firms are planning a $1B Solana treasury to create one of the largest single-asset crypto funds. The proposal, if implemented, could influence the price and liquidity of Solana. Corporate treasuries are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana gaining ground among major institutional players. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are raising $1 billion to create a large Solana-focused treasury, according to a Bloomberg report. The three firms are holding talks with investors while working on plans to acquire a publicly traded company. They intend to transform the acquired entity into a digital asset treasury business dedicated to Solana. This approach would allow the firms to consolidate resources and create one of the largest single-asset treasuries in the market. According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion to acquire Solana (SOL), which would mark the largest treasury dedicated to the token. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the… pic.twitter.com/jz8CsmTZTe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 25, 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in early September, giving the group a short timeline for execution. Market observers see the proposed fund as an extension of strategies pioneered by corporate treasuries that first concentrated on Bitcoin. While many firms still favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin are focusing on Solana because of its rapid growth and expanding use cases. This coordinated initiative signals growing institutional interest in digital assets outside the two dominant cryptocurrencies. Analysts argue that the new raise of $1 billion is a testament to the belief in the potential of Solana remaining one of the top blockchain networks. Institutional Interest Builds Around Solana Treasury The Solana Foundation has already supported the plan, which lends credence to the campaign. Market analysts believe that creating an exclusive treasury would aid in decreasing the circulating supply of Solana. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said that institutional support of this scale could attract more developers and ecosystem projects. This strategy mirrors a trend among corporate treasuries. MicroStrategy made the idea of owning Bitcoin popular among many businesses, but firms rapidly diversified into Solana, BNB, and XRP. Publicly traded companies currently possess over 6 million SOL, as per available data. One such project is Upexi, which has obtained a $200 million credit line to expand its Solana reserves. SOL Strategies holds more than 420,000 Solana tokens in its treasury and is preparing for a Nasdaq listing. JUST IN: Solana treasury company @UpexiTreasury has surpassed 2 million $SOL in holdings, now worth $334M. In July, Upexi raised $200M and acquired over 1.26M $SOL, growing its treasury by 172%. pic.twitter.com/2DHwTOfOXF — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 5, 2025 Solana has gained popularity owing to its scalability, low fees, and speed. It powers a wide range of decentralized finance platforms, gaming projects, and consumer-facing applications. The network also gained traction during last year’s surge in memecoin trading. As a result, institutional players are taking notice, and they now view Solana as a strong alternative to Ethereum. Market Implications and Price Trends The proposed treasury could influence the trajectory of SOL’s price. Meanwhile, none of the companies have confirmed the plans as of press time. At the same time, Solana’s price action has shown strong momentum. SOL is trading at $199.42 after dropping 4.16% in the past day. The trading volume has increased by 997.33% to $13.46 billion, signaling robust activity. Its market capitalization stands at $107.77 billion, and it has gained 10.45% in the past week and 5.49% in the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/08/25 18:23
PANews2025/06/25 07:01
Crypto.news2025/08/25 19:05
