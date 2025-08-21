Top Crypto Presale 2025: Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is Better Than Trump Coin After Its Price Crash

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 19:05
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,59-0,45%
SuperRare
RARE$0,05635-1,84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0137+1,85%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Everscale
EVER$0,00736-0,40%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002803+5,85%

Have you ever looked back at Bitcoin or Ethereum and wished you had joined early? Those who acted when prices were under $1 are now multi-millionaires. Every crypto cycle gives a new opportunity, and 2025 has already unveiled it. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is the best token presale 2025, offering investors the rare chance to lock in ground-floor pricing before exchanges push it into mainstream markets. While projects like Official Trump Coin have already reached billion-dollar valuations, the real millionaire-making potential crypto today is BlockchainFX. This is the urgent token presale you don’t want to miss.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Explosive Presale With 1000x Potential

BlockchainFX isn’t speculation—it’s a live, revenue-generating trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities. With 10,000 daily users, millions in volume, and a CertiK audit, it already has proven traction. The $BFX token powers this ecosystem, redistributing up to 70% of trading fees daily in USDT. Investors are already seeing 4–7% daily rewards, scaling to 90% APY during presale staking.

The presale has surged from $0.019 to $0.02, with a confirmed $0.05 launch price. Over $5.6M raised from 5,500+ buyers. A $1,000 entry today could turn into $2,500 at launch. Analysts forecast $0.25+ by year-end and a long-term target above $1. That’s a potential 50x–100x upside for those who move now.

Remember Solana? Early presale buyers saw cents turn into $200. Polygon launched under $0.01 and exploded into billions. BlockchainFX is offering that same second chance. Tokens are selling fast.

Presale allocation live—secure yours now. Use bonus code BLOCK30 for 30% more $BFX today.

Official Trump Coin (TRUMP): Why You’re Too Late Here

Official Trump Coin has already made waves. At $8.81 today, with a $1.76B market cap, it’s cemented itself among the top altcoins. But it just dipped below $9 after recent news, leaving investors wondering about stability. Early presale buyers saw insane returns, turning small entries into fortunes. The regret is real for those who watched from the sidelines.

But here’s the truth: most of the explosive gains are already gone. The upside is capped. BlockchainFX is where Trump Coin investors wish they could rewind back to. If you missed TRUMP’s presale, $BFX is your second chance at a 1000x potential altcoin before it leaves the runway.

Comparison: BlockchainFX vs Official Trump Coin

TokenLaunch YearICO PriceCurrent PricePredicted 2025 PriceLong-Term TargetCurrent Success
BlockchainFX ($BFX)2025$0.019–0.02Presale Live$0.25+$1+$5.6M raised, presale discount available now
Official Trump Coin (TRUMP)2024<$1$8.81$15–20$50+$1.76B market cap but volatile

🔥 Join the BlockchainFX presale today before the bonus ends.

Conclusion: Don’t Miss Your Second Chance at Crypto Wealth

History rewards the bold. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon—all proved early presale buyers can become legends. Official Trump Coin is proof of how branding and community can push a token into billion-dollar territory. But that ship has sailed. BlockchainFX is still in presale, priced at just $0.02, with exchange listings, revenue growth, and a confirmed $0.05 launch ahead.

This is the last chance crypto presale that can deliver life-changing ROI. Scarcity is real, tokens are running out, and bonuses are closing soon.

👉 Secure your $BFX today and use code BLOCK30 to claim 30% more tokens. Your millionaire-making second chance is here.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

The post Top Crypto Presale 2025: Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is Better Than Trump Coin After Its Price Crash appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0,01495-21,31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,586-0,84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,068-23,76%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0,02315-4,33%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4833+2,65%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005931+15,61%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Share
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0,01606+2,55%
U
U$0,01495-21,31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,586-0,84%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC