ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Top Crypto to Invest In as Ethereum ETF Inflows Outpace Bitcoin by $720M in September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum exchange-traded funds have recorded their most dramatic inflows to date, as investors poured $720 million into spot ETH ETFs in a single day this September. The surge is part of a broader wave, with more than $2 billion absorbed in just one week. This is the strongest sign yet that Ethereum is moving closer …The post Top Crypto to Invest In as Ethereum ETF Inflows Outpace Bitcoin by $720M in September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum exchange-traded funds have recorded their most dramatic inflows to date, as investors poured $720 million into spot ETH ETFs in a single day this September. The surge is part of a broader wave, with more than $2 billion absorbed in just one week. This is the strongest sign yet that Ethereum is moving closer …

Top Crypto to Invest In as Ethereum ETF Inflows Outpace Bitcoin by $720M in September

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/30 19:16
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3.358,93-%0,09
Particl
PART$0,2961+%1,85
Moonveil
MORE$0,00545-%12,35
Sign
SIGN$0,03634-%4,81
mutm-eth-btc

The post Top Crypto to Invest In as Ethereum ETF Inflows Outpace Bitcoin by $720M in September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum exchange-traded funds have recorded their most dramatic inflows to date, as investors poured $720 million into spot ETH ETFs in a single day this September. The surge is part of a broader wave, with more than $2 billion absorbed in just one week. This is the strongest sign yet that Ethereum is moving closer to Bitcoin in institutional adoption. 

For the first time, ETH ETF flows have nearly matched those of Bitcoin, signaling a possible shift in crypto investing priorities. Consequently, the discussion on the top crypto to invest in has widened to include not just Ethereum but also select altcoins gaining traction in 2025.

Ethereum Gaining ETF Momentum

Ethereum’s rapid growth in ETF flows is reshaping investor sentiment. The surge highlights how institutional players increasingly recognize ETH’s relevance beyond being a secondary coin. Its role in powering smart contracts and decentralized apps is already cemented, and now Wall Street is reflecting that utility through ETF allocations.

Because ETF flows often drive renewed confidence, Ethereum’s recent momentum is sparking optimism across the crypto market. It is becoming clearer that Ethereum is not just riding Bitcoin’s shadow but charting its own institutional path. As a result, ETH is now appearing on crypto charts as a more significant driver of market sentiment. Furthermore, this activity may support higher crypto prices today, influencing the wider market beyond ETH itself.

Mutuum Finance Presale Advancing

Amid this excitement, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been steadily attracting attention during its ongoing presale. Phase 6 is currently underway and 55% filled, with each token priced at $0.035. That marks a 250% rise from the opening presale price of $0.01. 

Investors who enter now are positioning themselves before the price moves to $0.04 in Phase 7, a 14.3% jump. At launch, MUTM is set to list at $0.06, meaning current buyers stand to secure gains of 371%. Since the presale began, the project has raised $16,550,000, onboarding 16,660 holders, and sales are progressing quickly.

buy-mutm-presale

In addition to fundraising progress, the team has finalized its CertiK audit with a token scan score of 90/100, demonstrating a robust security framework. To strengthen reliability further, Mutuum Finance has launched a Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK, allocating $50,000 USDT to reward discovery of vulnerabilities across four severity tiers. This focus on security is positioning MUTM as a strong crypto investment compared to other new crypto coins.

Lending And Borrowing Use Cases

Mutuum Finance is not simply raising capital, it is building a decentralized lending-and-borrowing platform. The system runs through two complementary markets. In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, lenders pool assets, giving borrowers instant liquidity while rates adjust dynamically. 

In the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model, borrowers and lenders agree on custom terms, making it attractive for less liquid tokens.

This dual-market design is giving users flexibility, whether they prefer automated returns or tailored contracts. Overcollateralization ensures safety, as borrowers pledge assets worth more than they borrow, protecting the system from volatility. 

These safeguards, combined with features like deposit caps and enhanced collateral efficiency, are helping Mutuum Finance stand out among top cryptocurrencies being tracked today.

Moreover, the team has launched a dashboard featuring a leaderboard of the top 50 holders, who will earn bonus tokens for retaining their positions. Alongside that, Mutuum Finance is running its largest giveaway yet, distributing $100,000 worth of MUTM to 10 winners, each set to receive $10,000. 

Participants only need to invest at least $50 during the presale and complete simple steps to qualify. These measures are keeping the presale highly engaging while driving adoption.

Why Mutuum Finance Is Standing Out

Beyond presale mechanics, Mutuum Finance is advancing a complete ecosystem. From liquidity management using dynamic borrow rates to long-term plans for a stablecoin, it is positioning itself as more than just a token launch. The design includes fallback oracles, liquidation triggers, and structured loan-to-value ratios, which are all meant to protect both lenders and borrowers.

Given these foundations, Mutuum Finance is emerging as a practical answer to those wondering what crypto to invest in. It is also providing clarity for anyone asking “is crypto a good investment” in the current market. By pairing product delivery with steady presale growth, MUTM has created a case that goes beyond speculation.

Ethereum’s ETF surge has indeed dominated crypto news today, but the conversation about the best crypto to invest in is also opening doors to newer projects like Mutuum Finance. ETH is showing institutional acceptance, yet MUTM offers utility-driven growth potential. 

Investors tracking ETF inflows, crypto predictions, and presale dynamics are increasingly seeing that ETH and MUTM both belong in the discussion of top picks for 2025.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2,261+%0,13
ARMY
ARMY$0,01088+%8,36
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,008026-%0,74
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07377-%22,15
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
DeFi
DEFI$0,000969+%43,34
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102.797,48
$102.797,48$102.797,48

-%0,89

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.358,93
$3.358,93$3.358,93

-%1,16

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2666
$2,2666$2,2666

-%0,43

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158,80
$158,80$158,80

-%1,07

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1,0499
$1,0499$1,0499

-%3,25