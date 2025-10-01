Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: Dogecoin and 4 Other Coins to Keep an Eye On

Here’s a closer look at these cryptos and why they might make moves in the next few days.

Dogecoin: The Meme Coin That’s Still Going Strong in 2025

DOGE remains a prominent name in the meme coin world, and 2025 appears to be a potential game-changer for it. Currently, it’s priced at $0.261 with a market capitalization of $40.88 billion. It’s generating a lot of buzz due to its expanding uses and interest from major investors. The new US DOGE ETF (DOJE), to be launched by Rex-Osprey on September 18, 2025, has been particularly helpful, allowing traditional investors to jump in more easily.

Elon Musk remains the key opinion leader, and he’s got Tesla accepting DOGE for merchandise, with whispers also circulating about Supercharger payments. To add to this, reports have made it clear that smart money are snapping up more DOGE, which suggests they’re betting on future price increases. Examining the charts, if Dogecoin breaks past key price barriers, it could surge to $0.45 or even higher in the near future.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A New Meme Coin Set for Big Gains

Little Pepe is still in its early sales stage, but it’s gaining momentum quickly. At $0.0022 in its 13th round, it has already raised $25.5 million and sold nearly 15.7 billion tokens. This kind of start reminds me of coins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Filecoin (FIL), which experienced significant price increases after their launches. It has built a fast-growing group of fans, with over 41,000 holders and 29,700 people chatting on Telegram.

Their $777,000 prize contest has garnered over 360,000 entries, building hype and attracting early buyers. It passed a Certik check with a 95% score, which surpasses projects like BNB Chain and Polygon (MATIC) in terms of safety and trust. Additionally, it’s now listed on CoinMarketCap, a site that received 103.45 million visits in August 2025, thereby attracting significantly more attention. With a plan to hit a $1 billion market value, this listing could help it break into the top 100 coins after launch.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): The NFT Coin Building Real Uses

Pudgy Penguins started as an NFT set but has grown into a real project with everyday value. It’s at $0.0346 right now, with a $2.20 billion market value, and it’s turning heads with the Pudgy Party Web3 mobile game that came out in August 2025.

The game lets you earn while playing, and with 2 million sign-ups before launch, it’s reaching way beyond just NFTs. They’ve made OpenSea their primary platform for trading, which facilitates buying and selling and attracts more attention. The brand is growing too, teaming up with Suplay Inc. for Asia and selling in 7-Eleven stores in Japan. NASCAR deals should bring in more everyday attention. In the short term, it might reach $0.07 to $0.10, thanks to the game’s buzz and a larger community.

Ethena (ENA): A DeFi Project Picking Up Speed with Stablecoin Use

Ethena is growing steadily in the DeFi world, where its USDe stablecoin reached third place by market size, with a value of $4.9 billion, in August 2025. Priced at $0.7220, the setup draws in people chasing good returns—USDe gets its steady payouts from smart, balanced trading tricks. This has boosted demand for ENA, lifting its market value to $5.5 million. Adding Bitcoin to its hedging approach back in April 2025 opened up more cash flow, adding hundreds of millions to the money tied up in the system. With $48.91 million traded daily and a recent high of $1.52, Ethena is in a good position to keep climbing. If it breaks past $0.86, we could see quick gains, and by year’s end, it might reach $1.00 to $2.00.

Sui (SUI): A Fast Blockchain with a Growing Network.

Sui is priced at $3.52173 and has become one of the fastest blockchains available, built for handling high volumes of transactions with fast trades. Its market value is $ 12.52 billion, and the network is expanding, attracting builders for DeFi and Web3 games. Teaming up with Certik to address security weak spots enhances its reliability. The push into DeFi and gaming makes Sui a solid pick for 2025. As it grows, big investors are showing more interest, which means better trading and long-term backing. It’s holding steady around $3.5, and chart signals indicate a possible rise if it tops $5, with a target of $7.00 to $8.00 by the end of the year.

Conclusion: Cryptos Worth Watching This Week

This week could be exciting for investors, with Dogecoin, Little Pepe, Pudgy Penguins, Ethena, and Sui all poised for action. Dogecoin’s getting a lift from the DOJE ETF and big-money interest, while Little Pepe’s early sale hype, strong fans, and CoinMarketCap spot make it one to track. Pudgy Penguins is diving into games, Ethena’s making waves in DeFi, and Sui’s speedy blockchain sets it up for solid growth in 2025. Each of these has its own angle and chance to shine, so they’re great options if you’re thinking about smart plays in crypto right now. Keep tabs on them—they might just be the next hits.

