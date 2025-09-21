As the 2025 bull run gathers momentum, Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight, supported by its strong community and growing presence in mainstream markets. Alongside it, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a top coin in the DeFi market. Still priced at $0.035 in presale, MUTM has attracted investors with its lending-and-borrowing protocol designed […]As the 2025 bull run gathers momentum, Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight, supported by its strong community and growing presence in mainstream markets. Alongside it, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a top coin in the DeFi market. Still priced at $0.035 in presale, MUTM has attracted investors with its lending-and-borrowing protocol designed […]

Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Dominate Crypto Trends as the 2025 Bull Run Resumes

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 19:30
DeFi
DEFI$0.001771-3.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002222-17.45%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26733+0.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00552-5.47%

As the 2025 bull run gathers momentum, Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight, supported by its strong community and growing presence in mainstream markets. Alongside it, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a top coin in the DeFi market. Still priced at $0.035 in presale, MUTM has attracted investors with its lending-and-borrowing protocol designed for long-term utility. 

MUTM derives strength from a lending and borrowing protocol that is specifically designed to be implemented in actual applications, a refreshing contrast to so many market-speculative tokens. The altcoin has been bought by more than 16,410 investors. While DOGE benefits from brand recognition and widespread adoption, many see MUTM as the higher-upside play, combining early-stage growth potential with a clear use case in decentralized finance.

Dogecoin Market Update

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is performing around $0.2786 which is consolidating around the price following the renewed interest due to the introduction of the first U.S. DOGE ETF. The action on the price indicates that the support is being held, and resistance levels are the focus as the traders observe the next direction of the price. A positive level of community support and awareness in larger markets remains appealing to Dogecoin, although there are also a few other new projects with the potential to increase higher, including Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which are currently gaining attention among investors.

Setting Records at an Early Stage 

Stage 6 of MUTM presale is undervalued at $0.035. In excess of 16,450 holders have bought tokens and the project itself has garnered more than 16.05 million. This is clear evidence that market demand is growing and also the launch hype is also increasing.

Mutuum Finance uses the Chainlink oracles on ETH, MATIC and AVAX token borrowing, the insurance premia of lending and liquidity insurance. Fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are being utilized through redundant security. To this degree, the multi-step approach will ensure that the price information is normalized irrespective of the size of the magnitude of the market conditions.

The protocol collateral management is being directly affected by the market deviation. The values of liquidation and LTV are divided on the stability of the asset. Risk token ratio can be smaller and risk-free token ratio can be larger. Its reserve’s multiplier is used proportionally 10% in low-risk and 35% in maximum risk as cushion which does not worsen the diversification.

Liquidity Management

The protocol works well in both liquidity management and risk management in its attempt to be effective in the transfer of the illiquid positions. Risk exposures are strictly correlated and the level of liquidation is determined. The ETH and stablecoins can be used as security assets to enable the upsurge of the ancillary LTV levels to collateralize risk assets with less risky assets. The opportunity, risk and protocol reserve safety are maximized by proportional allocation of assets class of reserve factors.

Dogecoin still stands at $0.2786 with the wave of the first U.S. DOGE ETF and Mutuum Finance outpacing its hype with a whopping $16.05 million in presale where more than 16,410 investors have bought tokens. The numbers indicate not only is there increasing demand but also increased trust in the project. As the bull run continues investors are comparing the safety of a familiar investment such as DOGE with the possibility of high returns of the DeFi model discussed in MUTM. You need to review right now, be it before the next breakout, to either gain your MUTM tokens before they become scarce.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Oasis
ROSE$0.03038+0.89%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 20:30
Share
Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

 The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances. The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals […] The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.407-0.46%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07494+11.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02027+2.94%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 20:00
Share
Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

The post Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive step in shaping how new technologies are deployed across the country. Italy sets tough penalties for offenders The legislation, ministers argue, lays out the boundaries for human-centric, transparent, and safe use of AI while balancing the need to foster innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth. The law casts its net widely, and it stretches into healthcare, schools, the justice system, workplaces, sport, and the public sector. AI access for children under 14 has also been tightened, and it now requires parental consent. “This law brings innovation back within the perimeter of the public interest, steering AI toward growth, rights and full protection of citizens.” Alessio Butti, the undersecretary for digital transformation. Lawmakers also opted for a hard line on abuses. A new offence has been added to the criminal code covering the unlawful spread of AI-generated or manipulated content, such as deepfakes. Anyone found guilty faces between one and five years in prison if their actions cause harm. Using AI to commit fraud, identity theft, market manipulation, or money laundering will now be treated as an aggravating circumstance, raising potential sentences by a third. Judges remain the sole authority in legal rulings, though courts are empowered to demand rapid takedowns of illicit material. Government agencies to oversee its implementation Responsibility for enforcing the regime lies with the Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency, though existing financial watchdogs such as the Bank of Italy and Consob retain powers in their own spheres. The Department…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4384-5.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-1.78%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006613-1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:05
Share

Trending News

More

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

Ethereum test opnieuw $4.500: breakout of afwijzing?