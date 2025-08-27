Top Ethereum-Based Altcoin to Buy as ETH Skyrockets in August

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 20:12
holoride
RIDE$0.001033+3.19%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005493-1.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001677+2.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,652.54+3.10%

As Ethereum continues to soar meteorically in August, investors in the crypto market are shifting towards promising Ethereum-based altcoins that can ride with ETH. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is among them, making headlines with its innovative DeFi solutions, attracting investors’ attention. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in presale phase 6. The project investors are waiting for a minimum return on investment of 400% when MUTM goes into the market. 

Mutuum Finance has surpassed more than $15 million and more than 15700 token buyers. While other tokens based on Ethereum also see increased activity, this surge in ETH prices suggests the manner in which such projects like Mutuum Finance become focal points for investors and DeFi communities looking to explore growth opportunities without losing sight of the larger picture dynamics.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Phase 6 Milestone

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) 2025 presale has been a record success, a milestone in the mission of the project to disrupt the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The token, now at Stage 6 with a value of $0.035, reflects rising investor expectations and strong market expectations.

Mutuum Finance will build the future of decentralized finance through means of an innovative platform, long-term usage, and innovative solutions for retail and institutional consumers.

The presale alone has already attracted more than 15,700 token holders and has raised more than $15 million in funding, positioning the project to have a robust launch and mainstream adoption. With its aggressive roadmap, innovative smart contract ecosystem, attention to security and scalability, Mutuum Finance is building the foundations for a revolutionary DeFi experience in 2025 and beyond.

$100K Worth of Tokens to Be Won

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also organized a $100,000 giveaway. There are 10 gift winners of Mutuum Finance worth $10,000. The giveaway is a sign that the project really cares for a long-term and a loyal community.

And yet another step towards transparency and security, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has rolled out an Official Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. The project team is calling on the participants to join in with a guarantee of awarding up to $50,000 USDT as a reward in return for discovering bugs in the project.

The aim of the Bounty program is to identify the possible vulnerabilities of the project. There are four types of vulnerabilities that are considered in the program for grading according to their severity, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

Dual Lending Model

Mutuum Finance operates on a two-lending model in which customers enjoy never-before-seen convenience via Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). Through the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, lending pools are able to draw upon smart contracts, which can be instructed to determine whether they should change interest rates dynamically as a function of the way the market situation proceeds. Lenders offer fixed incomes, while borrowers are protected while taking loans.

P2P model circumvents middlemen to put lending parties and borrowing parties in direct touch with one another. Any price-risky asset demands such completely decentralized model with maximum user control.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is among the top Ethereum-based altcoins to watch this August, having already raised over $15 million and attracted over 15,700 token holders in presale stage 6. Selling for only $0.035, early speculators are looking at returns of at least 400% when MUTM hits the market. Take advantage of this momentum now, join presale today, secure your tokens, and participate in the $100,000 giveaway. While Ethereum continues to rise, Mutuum Finance offers immediate growth opportunities and long-term congruence toward cutting-edge DeFi opportunities.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
U
U$0.012-2.43%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006267+1.68%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018567+10.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 20:12
Share
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1005-0.05%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07378-0.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5466+2.20%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/08/27 19:54
Share
Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

This partnership includes provision of $50M in a $BTC-collateralized syndicated loan. It focuses on increasing accessibility of tokenized private credit.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,092.93+1.47%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 20:35
Share

Trending News

More

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Analysts: Bitcoin faces the risk of further decline as leverage ratios soar and a large amount of funds turn to Ethereum

US Prosecutors Challenge 'Unusually Lenient' Sentence in HashFlare Mining Fraud