Top Expert Says SEC Lawsuit No Longer an Excuse for XRP Price Stagnation

Pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan argues that the SEC lawsuit is no longer a valid excuse for XRP’s stagnant price and limited adoption. The prominent legal commentator made this assertion in response to a community member’s query regarding the fine in escrow that Ripple was ordered to pay to the SEC.
