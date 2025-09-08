Top New Meme Coins For 100x Gains BullZilla Presale Surges As Stellar Expands And Peanut The Squirrel Rises

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 03:20
Every bull market cycle crowns a new generation of tokens that redefine what is possible in crypto. Some projects build on solid infrastructure, others rise from memes, and a select few fuse both approaches. In 2025, investors chasing the top new meme coins for 100x gains are watching three names: BullZilla, Stellar, and Peanut the Squirrel.

BullZilla is rewriting the script of presale dynamics with its Zilla DNA and furnace-style staking. Stellar is cementing itself as a trusted blockchain for cross-border finance while attracting new waves of liquidity. Peanut the Squirrel emerges from the heart of meme culture, rallying investors with viral appeal. Together, they represent the fusion of culture, technology, and ROI potential that drives this market forward.

BullZilla: Zilla DNA, HODL Furnace, and the Presale Engine of 1000x

BullZilla ($BZIL) has entered its 2nd Stage, Phase 1, priced at $0.00003241. Unlike typical launches, this presale operates on an automatic progressive engine. Prices increase either every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, creating a system where early entry captures the most tokens while later buyers pay more. This approach fosters scarcity by design and rewards timing.

BullZilla’s presale is heating up as it enters the 2nd Stage, Dead Wallets Don’t Lie, with the 1st Phase priced at just $0.00003241. So far, the project has already raised over $200,000 and attracted more than 700 token holders. Early investors are sitting on a projected 16,164.76% ROI from the Stage 2A entry to the listing price of $0.0052.

The HODL Furnace is one of BullZilla’s defining innovations. Holders who lock their tokens earn 70% APY, among the highest yields in the market. Rewards are not instantaneous giveaways. Instead, vesting ensures that long-term believers see increasing returns while those who exit early miss out.

The system is designed to turn what crypto slang calls “paper hands” into “diamond claws.” By incentivizing conviction, BullZilla ensures that its community remains resilient during volatility. Research from Chainalysis shows that staking programs with longer vesting schedules reduce token dumping and stabilize ecosystems. The HODL Furnace addresses this directly.

Stellar: Infrastructure Powering Global Payments

Stellar (XLM) is not a meme coin but stands as a critical backbone for crypto transactions. Since its launch, it has focused on cross-border payments, low fees, and financial inclusion. In 2025, Stellar is experiencing renewed momentum as institutions and fintech startups integrate blockchain rails for global transfers.

According to reports from the Stellar Development Foundation, partnerships with remittance providers are expanding transaction volume. Chainalysis data also shows that stablecoin settlements on Stellar have doubled year over year, highlighting adoption beyond speculation.

The appeal of Stellar in discussions around the top new meme coins for 100x gains lies in its balance. While meme tokens drive speculative capital, infrastructure tokens like Stellar anchor liquidity. They provide the rails upon which newer projects, including meme-driven plays, can operate. For developers, Stellar offers open-source tools to build tokenized assets and decentralized applications. For investors, it offers exposure to blockchain with real-world adoption and reduced volatility compared to newer meme entrants.

Peanut the Squirrel: Viral Culture Meets Investor Buzz

Peanut the Squirrel is a newcomer riding the wave of meme culture. With a narrative rooted in humor and virality, it mirrors the early days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. What makes Peanut notable in 2025 is its timing. Investors burned by missing previous meme surges are seeking the next breakout, and Peanut positions itself as a playful yet strategic candidate.

The project’s design emphasizes community-driven growth, relying on viral campaigns across platforms. Reports from CoinGecko highlight how meme-driven assets, when paired with strong community engagement, can rapidly scale market caps from microcaps to billions. Peanuts are already benefiting from this phenomenon.

However, unlike older memes that relied solely on community, Peanut is exploring staking pools and gamified reward systems. These additions help extend its lifespan beyond initial hype. While it may not yet rival the structured mechanics of BullZilla, its ability to harness virality makes it a strong contender in the category of meme coin revolution.

Conclusion: Scarcity, Structure, and Culture Drive 2025

The top new meme coins for 100x gains reveal a spectrum of strategies. BullZilla delivers structured scarcity and staking rewards that attract long-term believers. Stellar anchors the ecosystem with real-world payment solutions and institutional adoption. Peanut the Squirrel demonstrates the raw cultural force of memes as investment vehicles.

For investors, the choice depends on risk appetite. Bull Zilla offers presale exponential growth with high yields. Stellar offers steady utility and established credibility. Peanut captures the viral edge that keeps meme coins in the headlines. Together, they reflect the diversity and dynamism that define crypto in 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

What stage is BullZilla in now?

 BullZilla is in its 2nd Stage, Phase 1, priced at $0.00003241.

How does the HODL Furnace work?

 It allows holders to stake tokens at 70% APY, with vesting for long-term rewards.

Why is Stellar included here?

 Stellar anchors liquidity in the market with real-world cross-border payment solutions.

What makes Peanut the Squirrel unique?

 It combines viral culture with staking and gamified features to extend growth potential.

Is BullZilla really a Shiba Inu challenger?

 Analysts believe BullZilla’s tokenomics and ROI potential position it as a serious rival.

Glossary

  •  APY: Annual Percentage Yield from staking.
  •  Presale: Token sale before exchange listings.
  •  Burn Mechanism: Token destruction reducing circulating supply.
  • Tokenomics: Economic design of a cryptocurrency.
  • Liquidity: Ease of trading without major price changes.
  • Stablecoin: Cryptocurrency pegged to a fiat currency.
  • Volatility: Frequency and size of price swings.
  • Utility Token: Token with functional uses in ecosystems.
  • Cross-Border Payment: Transfers of money between countries.
  • Meme Coin: Cryptocurrency driven by culture, humor, and virality.

Keywords

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are speculative and volatile. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed professionals before making financial decisions.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/top-new-meme-coins-for-100x-gains-featuring-bullzillas-record-breaking-presale-with-stellar-and-pnuts-market-surge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
