Top Pepe Coin (PEPE) Investors Pivot to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Praising Its Strong DeFi Focus in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 09:19
As Pepe Coin (PEPE) momentum wobbles in 2025, an increasing number of holders are turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) that is much more grounded. In comparison to PEPE, where the price movement is driven by memes and social buzz mostly, MUTM is being favored by investors for its sound DeFi fundamentals. The $0.035 token is built on a dual lending-and-borrowing protocol and is being regarded as a project that has actual staying power. 

Mutuum price in the current presale phase 6 is $0.035 per token. The presale has already attained more than $16.01 million and more than 16410 supporters. To investors who are exhausted by memecoin volatility, the change to MUTM is an indication of a larger trend, where 2025 could be the year when utility-based coins overtake hype-driven bets.

PEPE Coin Near Support Levels as Meme Coin Sentiment Fades

PEPE Coin (PEPE) is trading at the moment at $0.00001126 and its 24-hour range is at approximately $0.00001066 to $0.00001114. The token remains strong in its support zone, but it cannot go up without new catalysts. A lot of its price action is both community buzz and short emotion-based as it lacks underlying utility or protocol developments. DeFi token Mutuum Finance on the other hand is actively gaining the attention of investors who believe it has more lasting potential than PEPE. 

Mutuum Finance Presale Overheats

MUTM presale round 6 presale indicates that the project is expanding rapidly. It has soared past 16.01 million and attracted more than 16410 holders. Those who purchase in this round will be able to make huge profits once the token can be traded. Mutuum Finance is establishing a healthy ecosystem, and stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK to launch a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to drive the security of the platform. The program also invites security developers, white-hat hackers as well as researchers to submit bugs. The bugs are classified according to risk and effort; risk, critical, major, minor, and low. The protocol is made strong by the program as user balances are maintained and the trust of the investors is energized.

The protocol is risk-averse in terms of market exposure and illiquidity management, hence close levels, liquidation levels, and liquidator incentives do exist. The volatility of assets directly affects the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio and the liquidation guidelines: the higher the volatility of a particular asset, the more risky the parameters, the more lending regulations can be imposed. In addition to this, the reserve multipliers are risk-weighted on assets and make the protocol stable, safe and robust in any market nature.

Changing Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance is building a passive lending and borrowing protocol, which will be based on active capital management and will give users the ability to borrow against stacks of coins that have been securitized. It uses the platform on stability algorithm and interest rate optimisation algorithm based on the efficiency drivers and long-term capital utilisation resilience.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly gaining popularity among investors who are no longer looking for meme-based investment projects, such as PEPE, but rather utility-based DeFi coins. Stage 6 tokens are valued at $0.035, and the presale has already raised an excess of $16.01 million and has 16,410+ holders. Supported by a $50,000 CertiK bug bounty, a USD-pegged stablecoin, and high-risk management measures, MUTM is safe, scaled, and useful in reality. With PEPE gaining traction but being hype-based, 2025 can be the year when investors prefer fundamentals. Get your MUTM tokens before the next price hike of the presale.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/top-pepe-coin-pepe-investors-pivot-to-mutuum-finance-mutm-praising-its-strong-defi-focus-in-2025/

