Top Pundit Predicts $100 XRP Could Be a Flight to Safety

Pundit Zach Rector has triggered a new discussion about XRP reaching $100, referring to it as a "$100 XRP flight to safety." He attributes much of this potential to macroeconomic factors, particularly the poor condition of the U.S. economy, with fewer jobs available, and explains why people would seek flight to safety in promising assets like XRP, gold, and other tokens.

