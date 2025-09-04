Top Research Firm K33 Identifies Bitcoin’s “Buy the Dip” Zone

Bitcoin’s September average return since 2011 stands at -4.6%, the only month with losses.

U.S. tariffs and slowing economic signals are amplifying seasonal crypto market weakness.

K33 sees $94K–$101K as Bitcoin’s strategic buying zone amid ongoing market instability.

Top research firm K33 Research is telling its clients that the current market instability is a major buying opportunity. In their new report, the firm lays out the case for why a combination of seasonal weakness and macro headwinds is pushing Bitcoin (BTC) into a “strategic buying zone” between $94,000 and $101,000.

The “September Curse”: Why is This Month Historically Bearish for Bitcoin?

K33’s thesis is grounded in a powerful historical trend within crypto space termed Bitcoin’s “September Curse.”

BTC’s historical data

The firm’s report highlights that since 2011, September is the only month with a long-term negative track record for Bitcoin, averaging a monthly return of -4.6%. This consistent pattern has shaped market expectations, with many traders anticipating weakness during this period.

Bitcoin’s current macro headwinds

This year, the seasonal decline is being amplified by broader global conditions. Economic indicators are signaling a slowdown, and uncertainty around U.S. tariff policies is adding to the pressure, reducing investor appetite for risk assets like crypto. This has created a clear divergence between the sideways action in Bitcoin and a surge in some altcoins.

Bitcoin’s “$94k–$101k” Strategic Buying Zone

While the short-term outlook is challenging, K33 Research argues that this weakness is creating the ideal entry point for long-term investors.

K33’s key price target to accumulate BTC

The firm’s analysis has identified a key buying opportunity if Bitcoin pulls back into the $94,000 to $101,000 range. They argue that this zone represents an ideal risk-reward scenario for long-term bulls looking to accumulate.

Why is this considered an opportunity?

K33’s outlook frames the current instability not as a reason to panic, but as a chance to “buy the dip.”

A price correction into their projected range would align with Bitcoin’s historical September pattern while offering investors the chance to accumulate at a significant discount, a strategy that has proven successful with recent dips seeing over 120,000 BTC bought by investors.