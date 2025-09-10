Top Three Altcoins To Stack Ahead of Possible Fed Rate Cut

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/10 17:04
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+0.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00646-2.85%
Top Altcoins for 5X Gains in 2025

The post Top Three Altcoins To Stack Ahead of Possible Fed Rate Cut appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market could move sharply if the Federal Reserve announces a rate cut on September 17. The chances of a cut are now over 90%. 

Some banks, including Standard Chartered, expect a double rate cut of 50 basis points. In the past, rate cuts have pushed altcoins higher than Bitcoin. During the last similar cut, the altcoin market cap rose 5.7%, outperforming Bitcoin by 1.3%. Here are top three altcoins to stack:

Altcoin 1: Cardano (ADA)

Institutional holdings of ADA have risen 300% in 2025. Large wallets have added over 210 million ADA in the third quarter, equal to 10.3% of the total supply. The US Clarity Act, effective October 2025, recognizes ADA as a mature blockchain. This change could lead to an ADA ETF. Approval may trigger new retail inflows and support a strong price rally.

At the time of writing ADA is trading at $0.87 and is down by more than 1%.

Altcoin 2: Hedera (HBAR)

The SEC recently delayed a decision on HBAR ETFs until November 8. Hedera is working with Swift on blockchain-based cross-border payments. It was also chosen for Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token. These partnerships show adoption at both the state and international levels. Positive ETF news could attract more institutional investors.

HBAR is up by more than 5% in the last seven days and is trading at $0.23.

Altcoin 3: SEI Network (SEI)

SEI rose from $0.13 in March to $0.27 in July. Circle revealed it holds 6.25 million SEI tokens, hinting institutional confidence. The upcoming SEI Giga upgrade will increase execution speed, enable over 200,000 transactions per second, and deliver sub-400 millisecond transaction finality. This makes SEI suitable for real-time and high-frequency applications.

SEI is trading at $0.31 at press time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011632+61.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-7.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Share
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486-8.72%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06145-0.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.49+1.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Everything You Need to Know About Dead Code