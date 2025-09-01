Top Trader Predicts XRP Run Toward $10, But It’s This Coin Under $0.005 will reach $2 First

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:29
Moonveil
MORE$0.10171-0.14%
XRP
XRP$2.7682-1.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-1.11%
READY
READY$0.003534-0.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.0011915+15.67%

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been buzzing across crypto circles for weeks, and for good reason. While a top trader has suggested XRP may make its long-awaited climb toward $10, this smaller token under $0.005 appears ready to ignite the 2025 bull run with a possible 21x gain potential, taking its price from $0.0021 to $0.0441.

Ripple (XRP): Renewed Attention on a Market Veteran

Ripple’s XRP has again been in the spotlight as analysts debate whether it can finally break through significant resistance. At the time of writing, XRP trades around $3.03 after moving within a daily range of $2.79 to $3.10. The coin has climbed about 6% in the past 24 hours. This movement suggests that XRP attracts renewed buying pressure but still faces uncertainty. Optimism around a possible spot ETF approval has fueled XRP’s story. If such products open the doors for institutional capital, XRP may see stronger inflows similar to what Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced earlier this year. Some projections place XRP in the $10 to $20 zone in the long term.

XRP price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Breakout Contender Under $0.005

In contrast, Little Pepe has moved from meme coin chatter to becoming one of the most discussed projects in crypto. The presale has already concluded stage 11 and is now in stage 12, with tokens selling at $0.0021. Over $22.8 million has been raised from the $25.4 million target for this stage, and more than 14.4 billion tokens have been sold. The demand has been steady, with early investors from stage 1 already enjoying 110% gains on their entries. Those entering stage 12 still have about 42% gain potential before the token launches at $0.0030. The presale is structured across 19 stages, and with stage 13 set to push the price to $0.0022, the clock is ticking for buyers who want to maximize their potential profit. Beyond just numbers, Little Pepe has also gained credibility by securing a Certik audit, scoring above 81 out of 100, and it has officially been listed on CoinMarketCap.

Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Outperform

Unlike many meme tokens that rely only on social media hype, Little Pepe is building an entire layer-2 blockchain dedicated to meme coins. This means ultra-fast transactions, low fees, and built-in protection against sniper bots that often distort launches. On top of that, the platform will host its launchpad for future meme projects, ensuring that the ecosystem has staying power. Between June and August 2025, Little Pepe also hit peak search interest on the ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend index, scoring 100 and outshining established giants like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

Comparing XRP’s Strength with Little Pepe’s Asymmetry

XRP may climb toward $10 if market conditions align, but the asymmetric opportunity with Little Pepe is hard to ignore. From the current price of $0.0021, a move to $0.0441 would represent a 21x return. For context, XRP’s $3 price suggests it would need an institutional catalyst to multiply several times. Little Pepe, however, offers an easier entry point with more upside simply because of its lower market cap and innovative ecosystem design. It is not about dismissing XRP but recognizing that newer projects often capture higher returns during a bull cycle.

Conclusion

While XRP’s journey toward $10 may eventually play out, Little Pepe under $0.005 is showing why it could be the coin to lead the 2025 bull run. With its presale already at stage 12, raising over $22.8 million, early investors have enjoyed 110% gains, and current buyers still have 42% gains possible before launch. Beyond the presale, the project’s layer-2 blockchain, Certik audit, CoinMarketCap listing, and viral cultural traction all point toward something bigger. With a potential move from $0.0021 to $0.0441, Little Pepe may be the 21x story that defines the next cycle. Those watching the market closely may find that this is the moment to pay attention before the window closes.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/top-trader-predicts-xrp-run-toward-10-but-its-this-coin-under-0-005-will-reach-2-first/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210352-1.28%
GET
GET$0.007945-13.64%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000618-0.32%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:44
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-8.77%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0762-5.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Share
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02124-1.11%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004545-4.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Much Higher Than Expected?