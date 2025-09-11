Top U.S. Banking Regulator Gould Says Crypto Debanking ‘Is Real’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jonathan Gould, in his opening weeks of running the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, left no uncertainty about his view of the systematic process to drop crypto people and businesses from banking relationships.

“Debanking is real,” he told an audience Wednesday at CoinDesk’s Policy and Regulation event in Washington, D.C. “It is a real phenomenon,” he noted, adding that he was hearing stories as recently as last week about people with corporate accounts being told “we don’t want your business here.”

In his push to make the U.S. the crypto center of the world, President Donald Trump has appointed digital-assets-friendly regulators such as Gould to enact his executive orders to bolster the industry. Gould said he’s been busy at the start of his tenure addressing debanking, reversing “anti-crypto licensing conditions that we imposed” and starting work on new stablecoin regulations.

Earlier this week, Gould’s OCC issued a statement saying it had taken actions “to eliminate politicized or unlawful debanking in the federal banking system.” While other industries with perceived riskiness or reputational problems have experienced banking difficulties, it was crypto insiders’ struggle with banks that brought this issue to a head.

He said he’s excited to start the “big undertaking” of writing the rules required under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, under which the OCC will be a federal regulator for certain U.S. and all foreign stablecoin issuers whose tokens circulate here. The process by which crypto companies can license or charter as banks will get closer attention, he said, now that he’s moved this week to make that function a direct report to his office.

“We have historically — or at least over the last few years — pursued more of a risk-elimination strategy where we wanted to kind of prevent the banks from getting involved in this at all,” he said. Gould, a former executive at Bitfury, suggested that period in which the OCC was reluctant to allow banks to engage in crypto business is over.

The traditional banking system has been eyeing the stablecoin law nervously for its potential undermining of its core deposits business, but Gould said those fears are likely overblown, suggesting other deposit-similar products such as money market funds never killed off that mainstay of banking.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/10/top-u-s-banking-regulator-gould-says-crypto-debanking-is-real

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PANews reported on September 11th that according to SoSoValue data, on September 10th, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $757 million, marking three consecutive days of net inflows. Among them, Fidelity ETF FBTC saw a single-day inflow of $299 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $12.177 billion; BlackRock ETF IBIT saw a single-day inflow of $211 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $59.147 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $147.829 billion, accounting for 6.53% of Bitcoin's total market value, with a cumulative net inflow of $55.636 billion.
Ethereum faced a rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized due to operator errors tied to the SSV Network. On Sept. 10, 39 validators were penalized, according to data from blockchain explorer Beaconcha.in. making it one of the largest…
In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
