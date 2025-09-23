Toronto Bitcoin kidnapping ringleader gets 13 years

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Decrypt , Keyron Moore, the ringleader in a Toronto-area kidnapping case involving a $ 1 million Bitcoin ransom, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, with three years already served. The case occurred in 2022. The victim, AT, was forcibly abducted at gunpoint in Thornhill , where he was beaten, burned, and sexually assaulted, and then demanded a Bitcoin ransom. AT eventually escaped and contacted the police. Another minor, SM , has been convicted and his verdict is expected on October 3rd . The court has issued a protection order for the victim's identity.
