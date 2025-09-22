Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of stablecoin issuing company Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), revealed on Sunday that major automobile companies have begun accepting USDT payments in Bolivia.read morePaolo Ardoino, the CEO of stablecoin issuing company Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), revealed on Sunday that major automobile companies have begun accepting USDT payments in Bolivia.read more
Toyota, BYD, Yamaha Dealerships Are Accepting This Crypto In Bolivia As Inflation Touches 40-Year Highs
Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of stablecoin issuing company Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), revealed on Sunday that major automobile companies have begun accepting USDT payments in Bolivia.
