Toyota, BYD, Yamaha now accept USDT payments in Bolivia

Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, shared an update on September 21, 2025, that major automotive brands Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha have begun accepting its USDT stablecoin as payment in Bolivia.

Bolivia embraces stablecoin payments

Bolivia has been ramping up efforts to integrate digital currencies into its economy. In June 2025, Bolivia’s Central Bank reported a 630% increase in cryptocurrency transactions, totaling $294M in the first half of the year.

The integration of USDT payments by Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha offers Bolivian consumers an alternative to the traditional payment methods, particularly for high-value transactions such as vehicle purchases. The slogan “Tu vehículo en dólares digital” which translates as “Your vehicle in digital dollars” was written in a photo Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino posted to his X account, which is a mantra backing the strong pivot towards digital currency adoption.

Banco Bisa reportedly launched custodial services for USDT in October 2024. Stablecoins have gained popularity in other Latin American countries as citizens look for cover from local currency volatility. Per Dune Analytics’ records from July, dollar-backed USDT and USDC accounted for more than 90% of all exchange activity.

