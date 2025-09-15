Trader made $4.6 million thanks to memecoin trading

A trader on Solana earned $4.6 million on trading memecoins.

He increased his deposit 101 times and 174 times thanks to investments in two assets.

An unknown trader on the Solana network under the pseudonym soloxbt.sol, earned $4.6 million on investments in memecoins. This was stated by Lookonchain.

According to analysts, only on two assets — KIND and Bagwork — he managed to get more than $1.46 million profit.

It is known that the trader spent 34.3 SOL (about $6900) to buy 25.08 million KIND. He realized part of the position for 218.8 SOL (about $52,800), the remaining 22.2 million KIND is valued at $656,600.

In Bagwork’s case, the initial investment amounted to 19.6 SOL (about $4400). After selling 12.78 million tokens for 1,420 SOL (almost $347,600), Bagwork had another 11.09 million remaining in its portfolio valued at $418,800.

Thus, he increased his deposit 101 times thanks to KIND and 174 times thanks to Bagwork. The trader’s total profit in the Solana network is now estimated at $4.6 million.

