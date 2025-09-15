Trader made $4.6 million thanks to memecoin trading

By: Incrypted
2025/09/15 19:29
Solana
SOL$236.54-3.38%
GET
GET$0.00833-0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09052-7.10%
KIND
KIND$0.02845+374.16%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00187-19.18%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0003099-19.50%
  • A trader on Solana earned $4.6 million on trading memecoins.
  • He increased his deposit 101 times and 174 times thanks to investments in two assets.

An unknown trader on the Solana network under the pseudonym soloxbt.sol, earned $4.6 million on investments in memecoins. This was stated by Lookonchain.

According to analysts, only on two assets — KIND and Bagwork — he managed to get more than $1.46 million profit.

It is known that the trader spent 34.3 SOL (about $6900) to buy 25.08 million KIND. He realized part of the position for 218.8 SOL (about $52,800), the remaining 22.2 million KIND is valued at $656,600.

In Bagwork’s case, the initial investment amounted to 19.6 SOL (about $4400). After selling 12.78 million tokens for 1,420 SOL (almost $347,600), Bagwork had another 11.09 million remaining in its portfolio valued at $418,800.

Thus, he increased his deposit 101 times thanks to KIND and 174 times thanks to Bagwork. The trader’s total profit in the Solana network is now estimated at $4.6 million.

As a reminder, Incrypted has a Telegram channel about memecoins. To keep up to date with the most relevant events in this sphere, subscribe to MEMEcrypted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04517-5.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899+4.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

The crypto market has always rewarded those who identify opportunities before the crowd.
XRP
XRP$2.9971-1.51%
Wink
LIKE$0.010099-5.95%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 17:34
Share
Топ алткойни за купуване преди решението на ФЕД за лихвите на 17 септември

Топ алткойни за купуване преди решението на ФЕД за лихвите на 17 септември

Криптопазарът се люлее с висока волатилност, докато инвеститорите очакват заседанието на Федералния резерв на 17 септември. Мнозина предвиждат понижение на лихвения процент от страна на ФЕД, а настроенията са разделени между страх и оптимизъм. В тази несигурна обстановка анализатори посочват четири водещи алткойна, които могат да се представят по-добре както преди, така и след решението. […]
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

Топ алткойни за купуване преди решението на ФЕД за лихвите на 17 септември

OPTO Miner expands influence amid influx of ETF funds

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots