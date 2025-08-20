Trader Turns $125K ETH Into Millions Only to Lose Everything Overnight

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/20 19:25
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.001287-6.53%
Ethereum
ETH$4,181.66-2.80%

Ethereum rally this month has given traders strong opportunities, by helping them boost portfolio values and unlock profitable exits. The subsequent downtrend, however, has proven equally damaging.

A trader once celebrated for turning a modest $125,000 deposit into tens of millions of dollars through aggressive Ethereum longs has seen their fortunes unravel dramatically.

ETH Trader’s Fortune Evaporates

Just three days ago, on-chain tracker Lookonchain reported that the trader had grown their accounts to $29.6 million within four months by compounding gains on Hyperliquid. The trader built a 66,749 ETH position, which was worth around $303 million. Two days ago, they closed those longs and managed to lock in $6.86 million in profit and ended with $6.99 million in account equity, down from a peak of $43 million.

However, the trader quickly re-entered the market and took another large long position on ETH.

The latest update by Lookonchain reveals that this decision ended in disaster as the market turned against them, liquidating $6.22 million in positions. Their account balance now stands at just $771,000, after wiping out nearly four months of gains in less than 48 hours.

While the liquidation serves as a cautionary tale, experts argue that the pullback could actually benefit disciplined dip-buyers.

Accumulation Opportunity?

Analyst and MN Trading founder Michaël van de Poppe sees the current pullback in Ethereum as a prime opportunity for accumulation. He highlighted the $4,100-$4,200 zone as an “ideal area” for dip buying, and added that he expects at least a 10% bounce from this level. van de Poppe explained that volatility in Ethereum is likely to decrease soon, following which the altcoin could see a new accumulation phase transpire.

His analysis follows ETH’s sharp reversal from last week’s high above $4,750, a level not seen in months, which has since brought the price down to just over $4,200 at the time of writing. Van de Poppe reiterated his strategy with a reminder to “always buy the dip.”

Meanwhile, crypto market intelligence platform Kiyotaka observed Ethereum is currently sinking into a significant cluster of resting bids, with strong buy orders stacked all the way down to the $3,900 level. The order book heatmap depicts heavy accumulation zones beneath the current price, which indicates strong buyer interest if ETH continues its decline.

The post Trader Turns $125K ETH Into Millions Only to Lose Everything Overnight appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001036+0.58%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-3.79%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012+0.84%
CyberConnect
CYBER$2.2154-4.92%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
Share
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.455-2.42%
Threshold
T$0.01585-3.41%
Chainlink
LINK$24.98+1.66%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates