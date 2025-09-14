Traders Pass on Solana Long Trigger To Load Up On ETH L2 Layer Brett Before Possible 15,000% Gains

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/14 00:23
The Solana (SOL) long trigger has caught the eye of technical analysts, but retail traders seem less interested. Instead of waiting for another 20% move on SOL, many are shifting focus to Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin tipped for up to 15,000% returns. The move highlights a broader rotation in the market, from proven giants like Solana into smaller tokens that combine speculation with scalable tech.

Why Solana (SOL) keeps analysts watching

Solana has earned its spot among the top cryptos. With lightning-fast throughput and ultra-low fees, it’s the go-to chain for NFT projects, DeFi apps, and on-chain gaming. The ecosystem continues to attract developers, and network upgrades have helped restore confidence after its struggles with outages in the past.

The Solana price (SOL) has held firm above $200 this year, with some chart watchers targeting $250–$300 in the next leg higher. For long-term investors, those are solid returns. But for retail traders chasing asymmetric upside, single-digit multiples don’t spark much excitement anymore.

Where Layer Brett (LBRETT) changes the equation

Layer Brett (LBRETT) has quickly turned into one of the most talked-about presales of the year. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers fast execution, cheap transactions, and staking rewards that crush anything available in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem. Add in meme culture branding, and Layer Brett offers something Solana cannot: viral energy.

This combination of utility and speculation has already pushed the presale over $3.5 million in funding. For traders who missed early entries into Solana (SOL) or Ethereum, Layer Brett feels like a second chance at ground-floor exposure before a major run.

Why traders are rotating capital now

The math explains the shift. If Solana (SOL) doubles from here, investors will be happy but not transformed. If Layer Brett even partially delivers on analysts’ projections, early holders could see 50x–150x gains. Retail traders know they can’t get those numbers from established giants anymore, so they are moving quickly into smaller-cap opportunities.

Momentum is also on Layer Brett’s side. Ethereum Layer 2 activity is booming, with daily transaction counts regularly surpassing Ethereum mainnet. That means Layer Brett isn’t just another meme—it’s tied to one of the fastest-growing sectors in the entire industry.

What could drive Layer Brett’s breakout

Analysts point to several catalysts for Brett’s explosive setup:

  • Presale momentum: raising millions before listings signals strong retail demand.
  • Meme energy: community-driven growth that pulls in traders across blockchains.
  • Layer 2 scalability: instant transactions and low fees that support long-term adoption.
  • Staking incentives: rewards in the thousands of percent for early buyers.

Together, these factors create the foundation for a breakout that Solana, with its larger size, simply can’t match anymore.

Conclusion

The Solana price is strong, and its ecosystem will remain a core part of crypto. But for traders who want to turn small investments into life-changing wins, Layer Brett (LBRETT) looks far more compelling. With projections of up to 15,000% gains, it’s no surprise retail investors are passing on Solana’s long trigger and loading up on Brett instead.

Solana (SOL) offers stability. Layer Brett offers speculation with real infrastructure. And in a market driven by both narratives and numbers, that combination is exactly what traders are betting on heading into 2025.

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X.

