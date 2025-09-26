TradeSta Becomes the First Perpetuals Exchange to Launch Equities on Avalanche

TradeSta, the decentralized perpetuals exchange built on Avalanche, today announced the launch of equities trading on-chain, becoming the first perpetuals platform to bring global stocks into the Avalanche ecosystem.

With this release, TradeSta enables traders to access equities with leverage of up to 100x — alongside crypto, commodities, foreign exchange, and real-world assets (RWAs). By leveraging Avalanche’s speed, scalability, and low-cost environment, TradeSta delivers real-time, transparent pricing and execution for traders seeking direct exposure to both DeFi and TradFi markets.

TradeSta’s design is built to minimize slippage, reduce borrowing and funding fee frictions, and remove reliance on order books — resulting in a more transparent, efficient, and permissionless trading experience.

The platform also unveiled its weekly listing cadence, where a new community-voted asset will be introduced across supported categories. All listings are subject to internal review and risk assessments, ensuring that markets are both user-driven and responsibly launched.

This milestone also reflects Avalanche’s growing role as the infrastructure layer for next-generation financial applications.

A Market of Trillions Meets DeFi

The scale of the opportunity underscores the importance of this launch. The global equity market is valued at over $124 trillion, while the entire DeFi ecosystem currently represents around $170 billion in total value locked (TVL) across all chains. By making equities available on-chain, TradeSta positions Avalanche as a hub where DeFi traders can access one of the world’s largest financial markets.

About TradeSta

TradeSta is a decentralized perpetuals exchange built on Avalanche. The platform offers trading across crypto, equities, commodities, FX, and RWAs with up to 100x leverage. Designed to minimize slippage, reduce borrow/funding frictions, and remove reliance on orderbooks, TradeSta delivers a fully self-custodial and permissionless experience powered by Avalanche.

️ Leverage trading involves significant risk and may not be available in all jurisdictions.