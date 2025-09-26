Traditional Banks Could Unlock Singapore's Untapped Crypto Demand, Study Shows

Singapore's cryptocurrency adoption lags behind regional financial centers despite strong investor interest, with traditional banks positioned to bridge the trust gap preventing broader digital asset participation, according to new research from financial technology provider Avaloq.

The study found that 26% of Singaporean investors currently hold crypto assets, trailing the UAE (39%), Switzerland (37%), and Hong Kong (30%). Only 17% of Singapore investors access cryptocurrency through their traditional financial services provider, highlighting a significant opportunity for established institutions.

Singapore's position as a regional financial hub makes its crypto adoption patterns particularly significant for broader Asian market development, with traditional banks potentially serving as catalysts for mainstream digital asset acceptance.

The research identifies a clear pathway for increased adoption: nearly half (48%) of Singaporean non-crypto investors indicated they would invest in digital assets if offered through their existing financial services provider. This suggests traditional banks' trusted relationships could overcome current market hesitation.

"Investor interest in crypto is high across the region, yet adoption is tempered by a lack of knowledge and low trust in existing exchanges," said Vibhooti Chaturvedi, regional director for South Asia and Australia at Avaloq. "This presents a massive opportunity for traditional financial institutions."

The study pinpointed specific barriers preventing broader cryptocurrency participation in Singapore. Knowledge gaps represent the primary obstacle, with 46% of non-investors citing lack of understanding as their main concern. Volatility concerns affect 37% of potential investors, while 33% express low trust in cryptocurrency exchanges.

These findings suggest traditional financial institutions could leverage their established reputations to address investor concerns about security and reliability in crypto markets. Banks offering integrated digital asset services could potentially capture demand from investors who remain hesitant to use standalone cryptocurrency platforms.

The research indicates Singapore's measured approach to crypto adoption reflects broader regional patterns where investor caution conflicts with growing interest in digital assets. Traditional financial institutions' entry into cryptocurrency services could accelerate adoption by providing familiar regulatory oversight and customer protection frameworks.

Chaturvedi emphasized that banks integrating "secure crypto trading and custody into their existing service portfolios" could "unlock the next significant wave of digital asset growth for investors" by creating more trusted market conditions.

The study's implications extend beyond Singapore, as financial institutions across Asia evaluate cryptocurrency service integration amid evolving regulatory frameworks and growing institutional interest in digital assets.

