Traditional Four-Year Crypto Cycle Breaks Amid Growing Institutional Adoption as Snorter Token Soars

2025/09/25 17:46
Crypto analyst Ignas published a report on September 24, which marked the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024 as the turning point.

As the report states:

Ignas’ Report

Ignas calls this trend the Great Crypto Rotation which forces tokens from speculative retailers to long-term holders, essentially reshaping how the market operates.

Ignas’s explanation of the Great Crypto Rotation

The end-game is clear: crypto is ‘here to stay,’ but it’s also guaranteed to get rarer and more expensive.

That will create the perfect hunting grounds for Snorter Token’s ($SNORT) trained Aardvark, whose sole mission is to snipe the hottest and most rewarding coins on the market.

The Stablecoin Market Welcomes Coinbase and Sony

Sony, alongside Samsung Next, Hashed, and a16z Crypto, participated in a $14.6M funding round led by Coinbase for white-label stablecoin issuer Bastion.

CEO and co-founder of Bastion, Nassim Eddequiouaq, declared in the official press release:

—Nassim Eedequiouaq, Official Press Release

This development comes at a time of surging interest for stablecoins, which is driving innovation and expansion across the board.

Plasma’s new stablecoin newbank Plasma One is one of the latest entries in the sector. It has both virtual and physical cards, and a coverage spanning across 150 countries and 150M clients,

As per the announcement, Plasma One’s goal is to ‘build the most efficient rails in global finance because stablecoins are cheaper, faster, and more reliable than legacy alternatives.’

But the main story is that of Tether’s newly arrived $USAT, the US-regulated dollar stablecoin designed specifically to compete with Circle’s $USDC.

Marcos Crypto’s X post announcing Tether’s $USAT

Tether already won the battle for global reach with $USDT outcompeting Circle’s $USDC, partly thanks to its larger reserves, but Circle won the battle for the US clients.

Leading stablecoins by market cap

$USAT aims to change that by targeting US customers directly and threatening Circle’s supremacy directly, given Tether’s billions of dollars it got from $USDT, which can now serve a new purpose.

Wars like these are nothing but beneficial for the stablecoin market, because they drive innovation and competition, which are the main catalysts for progress.

This is the ecosystem where projects like Snorter Token thrive.

Why Snorter Token is the Most Effective Coin Sniper in the Game

Snorter Token ($SNORT) brings us the Snorter Bot, the trained Aardvark with a powerful scoped rifle and one mission in mind: take down the hottest and most profitable tokens on the market.

The Snorter Bot is the elegant and effective solution to the most common problems associated with coin hunting: too difficult, too risky, too imprecise.

Coin hunting is quite demanding for non-tech savvy traders and noticeably risky due to threats like honeypots and rug pulls. Snorter Bot corrects these problems with the help of its user-friendly and intuitive UI and the native scam detectors which warn against suspicious projects.

Snorter Bot’s main qualities

With a reaction time measured in milliseconds, this Aardvark is quicker than even the most proficient UIs on the market like Raydium, Jupiter, and Pump.fun.

Snorter Bot will operate in a Telegram chat-only interface, eliminating the need for multiple wallets, plug-ins, and browser extensions.

This is great news for novice traders who want to familiarize themselves with the coin sniping business, but can’t handle all the clutter usually associated with the activity.

The Bot’s Copy Trading feature also helps with that, allowing you to copy other traders’ successful strategies until you figure out your own.

The presale has raised over $4M so far, showcasing the growing investor interest and confidence. You can buy your $SNORT for the presale price of $0.1053, which could be a fleeing opportunity.

Based on the project’s utility and market appeal, we predict an explosive launch and sustained growth over the years, following successful implementation.

So, go to the presale page and check $SNORT while it still sells at the presale price.

