Training Tesseract for Low-Resource Languages

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/20 15:00

Abstract and 1. Introduction

1.1 Printing Press in Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan

1.2 Challenges in Historical Documents

1.3 Kurdish Language

  1. Related work and 2.1 Arabic/Persian

    2.2 Chinese/Japanese and 2.3 Coptic

    2.4 Greek

    2.5 Latin

    2.6 Tamizhi

  2. Method and 3.1 Data Collection

    3.2 Data Preparation and 3.3 Preprocessing

    3.4 Environment Setup, 3.5 Dataset Preparation, and 3.6 Evaluation

  3. Experiments, Results, and Discussion and 4.1 Processed Data

    4.2 Dataset and 4.3 Experiments

    4.4 Results and Evaluation

    4.5 Discussion

  4. Conclusion

    5.1 Challenges and Limitations

    Online Resources, Acknowledgments, and References

5 Conclusion

The primary motivation for this study stems from the significant amounts of historical documents stored in libraries that still need to be processed. The lack of processing capabilities has led to exploring OCR technology for Kurdish, a low-resource language. Implementing OCR for extracting text from historical documents in Kurdish would greatly enhance available resources.

\ Extensive research was conducted to assess existing OCR systems for Kurdish and other languages worldwide. The investigation focused on previous work, accuracy, and underlying

\ Figure 18: A sample page from the book titled ’Awreky Pashawa’ published in 1930 (Zheen Center for Documentation and Research)

\ Figure 19: Manual transcription of the page

\ Figure 20: The transcription generated by our model

\ Table 1: Summary of the dataset

\ Table 2: Ocreval result

\ technology. It was determined that Tesseract was a suitable option for this research.

\ Once the technology was identified, efforts were made to collect digital copies of historical documents printed before 1950. This task proved challenging, as locating documents and converting them into digital format presented additional hurdles. Fortunately, the Zheen Center for Documentation and Research in Sulaymaniyah, which specializes in archiving historical documents, provided some books in the form of digital copies.

\ Upon receiving the digitized copies, a dataset was created to train the Tesseract model. Text lines were extracted from the pages, transcribed individually, and subjected to preprocessing to prepare the dataset.

\ With a dataset of 1233 lines, the model was trained based on the Arabic model. Following the training, the model’s performance was evaluated using various methods. Tesseract’s built-in evaluator lstmeval indicated a CER of 0.755%. Additionally, Ocreval demonstrated an average character accuracy of 84.02%. Finally, an in-house web application was developed to provide an easy-to-use interface for end-users, allowing them to interact with the model by inputting an image of a page and extracting the text.

\ This model could be a valuable tool for libraries and centers, enabling them to extract text from historical documents and perform further processing effectively.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Blnd Yaseen, University of Kurdistan Howler, Kurdistan Region - Iraq ([email protected]);

(2) Hossein Hassani University of Kurdistan Howler Kurdistan Region - Iraq ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under ATTRIBUTION-NONCOMMERCIAL-NODERIVS 4.0 INTERNATIONAL license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056+0.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004515+9.00%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001257-0.47%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Share
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.7045+21.38%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Share
Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Cardone Capital has become the first real estate investment firm to adopt a full-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy after it added roughly 1000 Bitcoin to its balance sheet. According to CEO Grant Cardone, the move marks the integration of “the two…
RealLink
REAL$0.05162+0.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,854.63-1.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-3.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:33
Share

Trending News

More

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan