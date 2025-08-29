Tralee Golf Club — An Outer Body Experience

The great Arnold Palmer once remarked, “I have never come across a piece of land so ideally suited for the building of a golf course.” He was speaking of what would become Tralee Golf Club—his only design in Ireland and a course now celebrated as one of the most breathtakingly scenic in the world.

WEST BARROW, CO. KERRY – AUGUST 15: The par 4, 18th hole and clubhouse at Tralee Golf Club on August 15, 2010 in West Barrow, Ardfert, Co Kerry, Republic of Ireland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) Getty Images

Perched on the windswept coast of County Kerry, Tralee Golf Club is a masterpiece steeped in history and drama. Founded in 1896, the club began humbly with a nine-hole layout near Tralee before moving to Fenit Island, where golfers played against the backdrop of Barrow Harbour. Decades of evolution, including a tumultuous period during the Irish War of Independence, set the stage for a bold reinvention in the 1980s. Visionary members purchased land at Barrow, and in 1984, Arnold Palmer, alongside his chief architect Ed Seay, sculpted an 18-hole coastal gem that has since become legendary. Palmer himself marveled,

a testament to the natural drama and strategic brilliance of Tralee’s layout. Today, the club stands as both a living piece of Irish golf history and a bucket-list destination for players seeking breathtaking oceanic views, challenging dunes, and a taste of golfing perfection.

My tee shot on the par 5 2nd hole that wraps itself around the coast Eric Hart

The front nine at Tralee is a masterclass in coastal golf, where every hole demands both precision and nerve. From the opening tee, I was greeted by sweeping views of the Atlantic and a glimpse of the towering dunes that await on the inward stretch—an introduction as visually stunning as it is intimidating. The opener eases you into the rhythm of the round before giving way to the dramatic par-5 second, a sweeping cape hole that hugs the coastline with a public beach walkway running straight through the fairway. From the tee, the distant green delivers one of those “that’s where the green is!” moments that make you wonder if it’s possible to reach in three shots.

The journey unfolds through fairways framed by stone walls, with an ancient tower standing sentinel behind the 3rd green, before building toward the 8th—another cape

The stone tower sits behind the Par 3 3rd hole Tralee Golf Club

hole bending back along the coast in the opposite direction of the 2nd. It demands shaped shots and highlights Palmer’s brilliant use of Ireland’s rugged landscape. The walk itself is as easy on the legs as it is on the eyes. At every step, I found myself pausing to absorb the natural beauty, trying to soak up as much of it as possible.

If the front nine at Tralee sets the stage, the back nine delivers the drama. Arnold Palmer once said, “I may have designed the first nine, but surely God designed the back nine,” and it doesn’t take long to see why. The 10th hole signals the shift, ushering you into a world of towering dunes that rise like cathedral walls. My walk into this natural amphitheater came with a burst of classic Irish weather—a sudden rainfall that had me scrambling for raingear, only for the skies to clear moments later into brilliant sunshine. The changing elements felt perfectly in tune with the land, adding yet another layer of character to what became one of the finest nine-hole walks I’ve ever experienced.

Y – AUGUST 18: The par 3, 16th hole at Tralee Golf Club on August 18, 2010 in West Barrow, Ardfert, Co Kerry, Republic of Ireland. Getty Images

Holes like the par-3 13th, played across a chasm to a green perched against the sky, and the daring par-4 12th, which demands a committed swing into the ever-present Atlantic winds, define the character of Tralee’s inward nine. The seaside 16th hugs the cliffs in spectacular fashion, daring you to take aim with a mid-iron. With one of my best swings of the day, I left myself a 20-foot birdie putt that captured the essence of golf’s purest joy: a long walk with the putter.

By the time you climb to the elevated tee at 17, and gaze out over the endless ocean, it becomes clear that this isn’t just golf—it’s theatre. Tralee’s back nine is nothing short of a surreal, out-of-body experience, the kind of golf that leaves you finishing your round already dreaming of when you’ll return.

The shot into the elevated 17th green that overlooks the back 9 Eric Hart

After a well-earned Guinness and a hearty meal to cap off a 36-hole day, I stood on the clubhouse balcony overlooking the 18th green, watching the sun sink into the Atlantic. I asked myself a simple question: Is there anywhere else in the world I’d rather be right now? The answer, without hesitation, was no. Well done Arnie, well done.