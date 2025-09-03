Treasury BV Secures €126 Million for Bitcoin Asset Acquisition

Key Points: Treasury BV raised €126 million to acquire over 1,000 BTC.

The funding was led by Winklevoss Capital for European crypto growth.

Pending public listing at Euronext Amsterdam for greater market reach.

Dutch firm Treasury BV has secured €126 million in private financing led by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings, acquiring over 1,000 bitcoins to enhance its Bitcoin asset management efforts.

This move solidifies Treasury BV’s position as Europe’s largest public Bitcoin asset manager, reflecting growing institutional interest and potential regulatory shifts in European crypto markets.

Industry Observations as Treasury BV Plans Euronext Listing

In a calculated move, Treasury BV acquired more than 1,000 Bitcoin, reinforcing its ambition to become leading asset managers on the continent. This funding round was headed by Winklevoss Capital, known for fostering innovation within digital assets, alongside Nakamoto Holdings. The absence of direct statements from executives was noted but impending announcements are anticipated as regulatory processes unfold.

The acquisition signals significant institutional interest and is expected to solidify Treasury BV’s standing as a key player in Europe. The firm’s strategic Bitcoin purchase aligns with rising calls for mainstream cryptocurrency integration within financial portfolios. Market experts have commented on the potential for increased institutional capital following this event.

Community reactions are emerging on Twitter and crypto forums, although official remarks from key industry figures were not immediately available. Analysts predict stabilized BTC prices due to the purchase volume, while the planned Euronext listing may attract regulatory scrutiny from European bodies.

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Insights

Did you know? Europe’s push into Bitcoin mirrors earlier moves by firms like MicroStrategy, which catalyzed global institutional interest.

Bitcoin’s latest metrics, as per CoinMarketCap, show a current price of $111,170.03, with a market cap of $2.21 trillion, indicating a 57.85% market dominance. The cryptocurrency witnessed a 0.71% rise over 24 hours, despite a 2.99% dip in 30 days. The total circulating supply is approximately 19.92 million out of a max 21 million.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:38 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team underscores the broader trend of integrating cryptocurrency into conventional financial systems. Strategic acquisitions, such as Treasury BV’s, could prompt positive regulatory adaptations and enhance technological infrastructure, further cementing digital assets in the mainstream financial scene.