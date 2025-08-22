Trezor Suite Now Supports WalletConnect for Secure Access to dApps

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 02:39
Nowchain
NOW$0.00682-3.53%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02608-3.62%

Users can now connect their Trezor to decentralized applications (dApps) directly from Trezor Suite — with all actions verified on their hardware wallet.

Prague, Czech Republic – August 20, 2025 – Trezor, the original crypto hardware wallet company, has integrated WalletConnect into Trezor Suite. This integration enables users to securely interact with a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps) across multiple blockchains, without exposing their private keys or compromising security.

With WalletConnect, users can now interact with popular dApps directly from Trezor Suite, including:

• Uniswap – swap tokens on Ethereum and Layer 2 networks

• 1inch – find the best rates across multiple DEXs

• Aave – lend and borrow crypto assets

• Lido – stake ETH or SOL with ease

• OpenSea – trade NFTs securely

“As decentralized apps continue to evolve, we want to ensure Trezor users can explore them without sacrificing the principles of self-custody,” said Matej Zak, CEO at Trezor. “This integration strengthens that balance between usability and security — keeping users in control while expanding what they can do from Trezor Suite.”

Key Benefits

  • Private keys never leave your Trezor: All actions are confirmed on the device
  • Expanded dApp access: Use DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and more
  • Multi-chain support: Compatible with Ethereum, Solana, and other WalletConnect-enabled networks
  • No additional wallets or backups required: Works with your existing Trezor
  • Seamless experience: Connect directly from the Trezor Suite interface

WalletConnect is now available in the latest version of Trezor Suite and supports all current Trezor hardware wallets.

About Trezor

Trezor is the original bitcoin hardware wallet company, founded in 2013. It pioneered the development of self-custody for crypto assets, empowering individuals with an open-source device that enables secure and independent storage of cryptocurrencies.


Trezor has expanded to offer a range of hardware and software products that enhance user security, from crypto novices to experts. In 2023, the company launched Trezor Academy, an initiative aimed at educating grassroots communities about safe participation in the crypto ecosystem.
Trezor is part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company focused on bitcoin and crypto innovation.

Contact 

Maryna Iliukhina

PR Manager at Trezor

[email protected]  

@LinkedIn_marynailiukhina

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.096+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000379-8.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-2.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Share
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.015-19.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-2.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks