Trimont Taps JPMorgan Blockchain to Accelerate Loan Payments

Trimont has entered a partnership with JPMorgan to adopt blockchain-based loan payments. The move aims to improve settlement speed in commercial real estate finance. The Atlanta-based loan servicer manages about $730 billion in assets. It used JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments network for the first time in August. CEO Bill Sexton said the company plans to expand its usage of the platform over the next year, underscoring the increasing role of blockchain in corporate financial services.

Trimont is a leading commercial real estate loan servicer. The industry remains slow because it still operates on legacy banking frameworks. Settlement delays can be measured in days and affect the ability of lenders and borrowers to effectively manage cash flow. The company’s integration with Kinexys for payment management is part of a broader modernization effort by real estate financial institutions. The goal is to keep pace with the scale and necessity of transactions going forward.

Sexton emphasized the value of faster payment processing for Trimont’s clients. “There is significant financial benefit to our clients being able to receive the payments two days earlier,” he said. By turning to an automated platform, the firm aims to reduce inefficiencies and strengthen its ability to distribute funds quickly across its portfolio.

How Trimont Taps JPMorgan Blockchain to Streamline Loan Processing

Kinexys, a JPMorgan subsidiary, specializes in reducing loan payment processing time. It cuts the settlement from up to two days to just minutes. The system automates the identification of received cash, the matching of received cash as compared to checks received by the store, and directly making fund withdrawals to lenders. This eliminates manual processing, increases accuracy, and ensures faster clearing of transactions.

According to Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys, the real value of the platform is the programmable payment capability it provides. These enable cash movement based on preset conditions, embedding software into financial flows. “It’s the ability to embed software in money and make money smart,” he explained.

Although it is innovative, Kinexys currently processes only approximately $3 billion daily as opposed to JPMorgan’s $10 trillion total daily flow. Nevertheless, Trimont’s move remains a symbol of growing confidence in the feasibility of blockchain systems beyond the realm of cryptocurrency marketplaces. For years, financial institutions have experimented with blockchain applications but have made slow progress toward widespread adoption. The e-payments grid is now building its own wind and tides for organic adoption.

Digital Payments Gain Momentum Across Financial Services

Trimont’s move coincides with wider developments in the payments sector. In May, Mesh released Apple Pay support to enable merchants to accept crypto payments via its popular digital wallet. The integration was supposed to make digital assets easier to use for making purchases and business exchanges.

In April, Stripe announced plans to introduce a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin for companies outside the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The announcement followed Stripe’s acquisition of Bridge, a payments network designed to compete with traditional banking rails such as SWIFT. The project signals a broader effort to support faster and more cost-effective cross-border transactions.