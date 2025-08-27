TRM Labs: Iran's cryptocurrency traffic fell 11% year-on-year from January to July

PANews reported on August 27 that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs stated in a report that due to the breakdown of nuclear negotiations with Israel, the $90 million hack of Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Nobitex, and Tether's freezing of 42 wallets, funds flowing into Iranian cryptocurrency trading platforms declined in 2025. From January to July, Iran's cryptocurrency flows reached $3.7 billion, down 11% from the same period last year, with the largest declines in June and July.
