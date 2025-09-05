TRON and NEAR Partner to Deliver One-Click Cross-Chain Swaps

According to a press release, shared with Coindoo, the integration makes it possible for TRON users to swap assets seamlessly without the typical obstacles of wallet setup, bridging, or technical chain awareness. NEAR Intents, a multichain transaction protocol, enables users to express a desired outcome — such as a swap — and allows third parties to compete in fulfilling it. This intent-based model is designed to make blockchain interactions as simple as one-click actions, opening the door to more fluid onboarding and user experiences.

Breaking Down Blockchain Barriers

With this step, TRON becomes part of NEAR’s chain abstraction framework, which is focused on hiding blockchain complexity while maintaining functionality. By consolidating different blockchains into what feels like a single system, NEAR’s technology allows even AI-driven agents to interact with assets and services across networks without extra friction.

For TRON, which operates one of the most active global blockchain communities and plays a major role in the stablecoin economy, the integration aligns with its push to expand institutional-scale use cases while maintaining accessibility for everyday users.

READ MORE: Major Pi Network News: Global Stage Awaits in October

Leaders Highlight Web3 Growth Potential

Sam Elfarra, spokesperson for TRON DAO, emphasized the significance of the move, saying it strengthens TRON’s mission to bring blockchain to the masses by combining its wide user base with NEAR’s abstraction technology. Illia Polosukhin, co-founder of NEAR Protocol, added that the partnership delivers “true interoperability,” enabling native asset swaps in a single click and expanding possibilities for DeFi and AI-driven applications.

Next Steps for Developers and Users

Developers seeking to experiment with TRON’s new cross-chain functionality can access resources via SwapKit.dev. Meanwhile, TRON users can already begin testing seamless USDT swaps through supported wallets and apps.

The announcement signals a broader trend in crypto: interoperability as a foundation for mainstream adoption. By reducing friction and making blockchain interactions simpler, TRON and NEAR aim to position themselves at the center of the next wave of decentralized finance and AI-powered innovation.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post TRON and NEAR Partner to Deliver One-Click Cross-Chain Swaps appeared first on Coindoo.