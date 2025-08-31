Tron Approves 60% Network Fee Cut Backed by Justin Sun to Support Broader Access

By: Coincentral
2025/08/31 21:33
SUN
SUN$0.022835+0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10211-1.70%

TLDR

  • Tron cut network fees by 60% on August 29 after a community vote supported by Justin Sun.
  • USDT transfer fees on Tron dropped from $2.47 to $0.72, boosting affordability.
  • Tron processes over $24.6B in daily USDT volume—7x more than Ethereum.
  • Tron targets 45% user base growth, reaching 38.9M accounts for USDT transfers.

Tron has approved its largest network fee reduction to date, cutting transaction costs by 60%. The proposal, backed by founder Justin Sun, was passed by the Tron Super Representative community after three weeks of discussion. The change took effect on August 29 and is designed to reduce costs for users, boost activity, and support Tron’s position as a leader in stablecoin transactions. Sun stated that users would benefit the most from the adjustment.

Fee Reduction to Support Network Growth and Adoption

On August 26, Tron’s Super Representative community approved a 60% network fee cut. The change reduced the Energy unit price from 210 sun to 100 sun and took effect on August 29 at 20:00 (GMT+8). Justin Sun confirmed the update, calling it a “tangible benefit for users” and a rare step in the blockchain space.

The lower fees are expected to drive higher usage, especially among developers and users in remittance-heavy regions. Tron already supports over 300 million accounts. Many rely on the network for affordable transfers, and this cut is aimed at improving accessibility for small transactions and micro-payments.

Tron’s model replaces traditional gas fees with a system based on staking TRX to access Energy and Bandwidth. Energy powers smart contracts, while Bandwidth covers basic transfers. This setup offers users cost stability, and the fee reduction improves its affordability.

TRX prices rose from $0.12 in early 2024 to $0.32 by Q3 2025. As a result, USDT transfer fees increased, prompting the fee cut. Sun noted that the change could reduce short-term revenue, but higher activity could drive future earnings. The network will hold quarterly reviews to monitor key data like TRX price, transaction volume, and new accounts.

Tron Maintains Stablecoin Leadership Amid Competition

Tron continues to dominate in USDT transfers, with a total supply of $80.97 billion compared to Ethereum’s $73.8 billion. The network processes over $24.6 billion in daily volume, nearly seven times that of Ethereum. Lower fees, combined with exchange support for TRC-20, keep Tron a preferred network for stablecoin movement.

The 60% fee reduction lowered average USDT transfer fees from $2.47 to $0.72. Tron expects to attract 12 million new users and aims to grow its eligible account base for USDT transfers by 45%, reaching 38.9 million.

TRX’s price rise had affected Tron’s low-fee advantage, but the new structure helps regain cost competitiveness. Tron remains widely used in Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific, where users value fast and affordable transactions.

Over 75% of all network activity now uses gasless features. Tron’s DeFi protocol JustLend also maintains $6 billion in total value locked, showing continued network usage despite changing fees.

Governance and Strategic Shifts Under Justin Sun’s Oversight

The fee cut comes as Tron Inc., now listed on Nasdaq, shifts its focus. It filed to register up to $1 billion in securities to build a TRX-based crypto treasury, following a business pivot after its toy division failed in 2024. The strategy mirrors MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury model.

Tron Inc. is led by Justin Sun, with his father serving as board chair and advisors from Tron DAO and Tronscan. A recent $100 million reverse merger linked to a Hong Kong trust involving company directors raised governance questions.

The 60% cut is also expected to affect token supply. While 76.1 million TRX were previously burned, the new model could create 18.7 million tokens. Tron expects higher volume to balance inflation. In June, the network earned $308 million in fees, and regular reviews will assess how the model performs.

The post Tron Approves 60% Network Fee Cut Backed by Justin Sun to Support Broader Access appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/wlfi-token-open-interest/
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255-3.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018975-5.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:11
Share
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0045+0.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0747-24.69%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1661-10.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

Investors are constantly searching for the next big crypto, and right now, the spotlight is firmly on Layer Brett, a […] The post XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.8141+0.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5318-0.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00798+1.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/31 21:01
Share

Trending News

More

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

Cryptocurrency Usage to Soar: Who Will Lead?

Crypto Millionaires Drive Surge as Jets, Cruises, and Hotels Embrace Bitcoin