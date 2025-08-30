Tron Cuts Network Fees By 60% To Strengthen Position In Stablecoin Market

The Tron (TRX) network has made headlines by approving a significant reduction in transaction fees, cutting them by up to 60% following a majority vote within the community, as rising fees have been seen as a barrier to user participation and ecosystem development.

Fee Adjustments On Tron

The proposal to lower fees was driven by rising transaction costs that have accompanied an increase in TRX’s value, the network’s native token, which has doubled since 2024.

The proposal alleged that while higher fees are essential for the Tron network’s overall security and stability, they have also eroded Tron’s competitive edge, making it imperative to adjust them.

The increase in TRX prices has led to a corresponding rise in fees for transactions, particularly affecting Tether’s USDT stablecoin and other contracts on the platform.

As a result, the earlier 50% reduction in energy unit prices, established by a previous proposal, has been negated, prompting this latest response from the Tron Super Representative community.

As of this writing, TRX trades at $0.33, up by 107% year-to-date, being in the top performers in the cryptocurrency market during the same period, outpacing tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins such as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).

Short-Term Profit Impact Expected

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron and a prominent figure in the crypto space, announced this decision on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He highlighted that the upcoming fee reduction will be the largest fee cut since the network’s inception back in 2017 along with the TRON Foundation.

Sun alleged that in the short term, this reduction is expected to impact the networ’s profitability, given that the network relies on transaction fees as a primary revenue source.

However, Sun expressed confidence that the long-term benefits would outweigh these initial drawbacks. By encouraging increased user engagement and higher transaction volumes, Tron aims to foster a more vibrant ecosystem that ultimately enhances profitability.

To ensure that the fee structure remains competitive and sustainable, the network’s Super Representative community plans to conduct quarterly reviews of network fees.

These assessments will take into account various factors, including fluctuations in TRX prices, levels of network activity, and overall growth rates. In his social media post, Sun further stated:

