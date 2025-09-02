Tron Inc. receives additional $110 million investment from controlling shareholder, bringing TRX treasury to $220 million

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to GlobeNewswire, Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) announced that its controlling shareholder, Bravemorning Limited, has invested an additional $110 million and exercised all of its warrants, adding 312,500,100 TRX to the company's treasury, bringing its total holdings to $220 million. Bravemorning's cumulative investment has reached $210 million, increasing its stake to 86.6%. Tron Inc. is now the largest holder of TRX in the public market and continues to advance its blockchain asset management strategy.

