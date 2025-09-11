TRON Is Quietly Dominating Everyday Crypto Spending, According to a Report

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 18:30
Fintech
  11 September 2025
  • |
  • 13:16

TRON is rapidly cementing its place as a dominant force in digital payments, according to a new research report from UQUID, a Web3 commerce platform connecting cryptocurrency with real-world shopping.

The study found that TRON has become the go-to network for stablecoin transactions and retail purchases on UQUID, particularly across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. In these regions, affordability and speed are critical, and TRON accounted for the highest share of UQUID transactions: 45% in Latin America, 35% in Africa, and 25% in Asia.

UQUID, which hosts an extensive marketplace of more than 546,000 digital goods and 178 million physical products, has positioned itself as a bridge between crypto assets and everyday spending.

Its latest report, shared with Coindoo, shows TRON’s presence growing steadily, with its share of monthly transactions rising from 29% in January to nearly 39% by June. Over the first half of 2025, TRON’s share of altcoin activity on the platform almost doubled.

Stablecoins, especially Tether (USDT) issued on TRON, are at the heart of this surge. More than half of all stablecoin payments on UQUID—54%—flowed through the TRON network, underscoring its role as the backbone of day-to-day commerce in emerging markets.

The report points to practical advantages fueling this adoption: transaction fees averaging less than a cent, confirmation speeds measured in seconds, and mobile-first accessibility. These features are proving vital for use cases ranging from microtransactions and mobile top-ups to larger-scale retail spending.

One notable example comes from Argentina, where residents can now use USDT on TRON to reload their SUBE transit cards, showing how blockchain payments are embedding themselves into daily financial life.

With momentum building in underserved regions, UQUID’s findings highlight TRON’s evolution beyond speculation toward real-world financial infrastructure—an increasingly important layer of the global digital economy.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/tron-is-quietly-dominating-everyday-crypto-spending-according-to-a-report/

