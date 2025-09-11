TRON price rebounds toward $0.35 as network cuts fees by 60%

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 18:05
Tron
TRX$0.3459+2.30%

TRON price has recovered after a network-wide fee cut slashed transaction costs by 60%, boosting its role as the top chain for USDT transfers.

Summary
  • TRON is on the rise after governance slashed transaction costs by 60%, cutting average transfer fees in half.
  • $110M treasury boost and Ledger enterprise app launch strengthen network adoption.
  • TRX trades at $0.3447 with support at $0.32 and resistance near $0.36.

TRON (TRX) is trading at $0.3447 at press time, up 2.4% in the past 24 hours. The token has ranged between $0.3094 and $0.3448 in the last week, marking a modest 2% gain over seven days but a 0.6% decline in 30 days. TRX remains just 20% below its all-time high of $0.4313 set in Dec. 2024.

Market activity shows cooling momentum. Spot trading volume fell 10.6% to $702 million over the past day. Coinglass’s derivatives data shows an 18.7% drop in volume to $252 million and a 1.3% decline in open interest. This implies that even as the spot price rises, there is less speculative activity.

Tron network upgrades and ecosystem growth

The most notable development is Tron’s governance decision to slash transaction costs by 60%. According to a Sept. 10 analysis from CryptoQuant contributor Amr Taha, average fees for TRC20 transfers fell from 4.4 TRX to 2.1 TRX, while total weekly fees dropped from 272 million TRX in mid-August to 23.1 million TRX.

The change followed an Aug. 29 vote by Tron’s Super Representatives to lower the Energy Unit Price from 210 SUN to 100 SUN.

It’s expected that this fee reduction will strengthen TRON’s position as the top settlement layer for Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin globally. Reduced prices make the network more appealing for frequent transfers and may encourage more people to use it. Estimates suggest up to 45% more users may now find TRON affordable for regular use.

Additional ecosystem updates include TRON Inc.’s $110 million treasury expansion on Sept. 2, backed by its largest shareholder, and the launch of a Ledger Enterprise mobile app on Sept. 11, designed to improve secure USDT transfers on the network.

Tron price technical analysis

After recently rising from lows around $0.31, TRX is currently trading just above the 20-day simple moving average at $0.3401, indicating short-term strength. The general upward trend is supported by the fact that most moving averages, including the 50-day and 200-day, are still in buy territory.

TRON price rebounds toward $0.35 as network cuts fees by 60% - 1

Momentum indicators are more mixed. The MACD indicates a mild sell signal, while the relative strength index is neutral at 54. TRX is consolidating in the middle range of the Bollinger Bands, with support at $0.32 and resistance close to $0.36. 

Failure to maintain the $0.32 level could result in a pullback toward $0.30, but a break above $0.36 could pave the way toward $0.38–$0.40.

