TRON Recovers But Stalls At The $0.34 Barrier

Sep 10, 2025 at 13:16 // Price

The price of TRON (TRX) has completed its decline, reaching a low of $0.298 before retracing.

TRX price long term prediction: bearish



TRON has corrected upwards to a high of $0.337 but now faces the hurdle of the moving average line. If TRON recovers and breaks above its moving average lines, the altcoin will rally above them. The positive trend will continue until the last high of $0.367.



Alternatively, the cryptocurrency will fall in an area above the $0.31 support and below the moving average lines if buyers fail to push the price above these levels. TRX is currently trading at $0.337.



Technical Indicators



Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, and $0.50





Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, and $0.10





TRX indicator analysis



TRON is still trading in the downtrend zone with price bars below the moving averages. The cryptocurrency’s uptrend is being held back by the 50-day simple moving average. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are above the moving averages.



However, the upward momentum was stopped by the barrier at $0.34.









TRON/USD daily chart – September 9, 2025

What is the next step for TRON?



TRON has recovered from its dip but the uptrend has stalled at $0.34. On the 4-hour chart, TRX is trading above the $0.31 support and below the $0.34 level. The upward movement is currently halted at $0.34. The crypto signal is positive with TRON retreating and finding support above $0.298.









TRON/USD 4-hour chart – September 9, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.