TRON selected by US Commerce Department for GDP data publication as network adoption surges after 60% fee reduction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:33
September 2, 2025 – Geneva, Switzerland TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today that the U.S. Department of Commerce has selected the TRON blockchain as one of the primary networks for posting official economic data, beginning with the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) release.

For the first time, a federal agency has published official GDP data to public blockchains, demonstrating how decentralized technology can safeguard transparency and provide global access to critical economic indicators. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported a Q2 2025 GDP growth rate of 3.3 percent on an annualized basis, with the data hash recorded immutably on TRON with the transaction hash:

3f05633fb894aa6d6610c980975cca732a051edbbf5d8667799782cf2ae04040.

TRON’s role in securing US economic data

The Department of Commerce recorded the SHA256 hash of the official GDP release on TRON, acknowledging the network’s proven ability to deliver scale, speed, efficiency, and global accessibility. Processing over $22 billion in daily settlement and more than 8.8 million daily transactions, TRON has emerged as a trusted layer of infrastructure not only for financial markets but also for the secure publication of government data worldwide.

In August 2025, TRON’s community governance approved a 60 percent reduction in energy fees, sharply lowering transaction costs and immediately driving adoption. Within days, TRON surpassed 2.5 million daily active users, overtaking both BNB Chain and Solana in activity, according to DeFiLlama data. The move was designed to preserve accessibility, particularly for stablecoin transfers, where TRON leads globally with more than $79 billion in USDT circulating on the network. 

Through its continued commitment to affordability and accessibility, TRON is establishing the foundation for enduring growth and securing its position as a vital infrastructure for the future of the global digital economy.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $79 billion. As of September 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 329 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

