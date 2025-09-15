Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 01:27
NEAR
NEAR$2.707-3.66%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05424+1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09586-0.47%
XRP
XRP$3.0382-2.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01462-4.06%
  • Tron dominates revenue charts with $1.1M daily blockchain earnings.
  • Stablecoin transactions fuel Tron’s growth, outpacing Ethereum and Solana.
  • TRX holds strong near highs as network revenue surges.

Tron has stunned the crypto market by recording $1.142 million in revenue within a single day, according to DefiLlama. The figure put Tron way ahead of the others, as Ethereum and Solana had generated $174,677 and $175,708, respectively.


Tron has received $49.2 million in revenue in the last 30 days. This is higher than three times Ethereum’s $14.78 million and more than ten times Solana’s $4.61 million. The surge also points to the network’s good standing in supporting growth at a time when most blockchains are volatile.


Also Read: Coinbase’s XRP Holdings Collapse by 90% as Millions in Tokens Suddenly Exit Exchange


Stablecoin Transactions Drive Dominance

Tron’s dominance is primarily tied to its role in the stablecoin market, where it powers a significant share of USDT transfers. Tron has set itself as the backbone of its settlement, as Tether is the most used stablecoin in the world.


Such dependence on the activity of stablecoins gives Tron a constant fee for transactions. Tron has a very high throughput as opposed to other chains, where the usage rate only rises during the speculative market runs. It also has a presence in the stablecoin settlements that are very strong to make a presence that its competitors can hardly confront.


Consistent Growth Supports TRX Stability

The revenue stream has given Tron a solid foundation to support its valuation. The inflows of stablecoins and on-chain activity are growing, adding strength to the network’s financial aspect.


TRX, the network’s token, has been trading near its local highs without extreme drops. This makes it unique compared to most altcoins, which tend to have high volatility. The stable demand and the high revenue still boost investor confidence.


The fact that Tron earns more than one million dollars in a single day highlights the company’s strength in the market. By dominating stablecoin settlements and consistently outperforming Ethereum and Solana in revenue, Tron has secured its position as one of the most profitable networks in the crypto industry.


Also Read: Dave Ramsey Slams Crypto as ‘Dumber Than Crap,’ Calls It Pure Gambling


The post Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UBS considers relocating its headquarters from Switzerland to the US due to new Swiss capital rules

UBS considers relocating its headquarters from Switzerland to the US due to new Swiss capital rules

UBS is preparing to pack its bags. The 162-year-old banking giant is deep in talks about ditching Zurich and moving its headquarters to the United States, according to The Post. This comes as the bank rejects a new proposal from Swiss regulators demanding it cough up an extra $26 billion in capital, a requirement the […]
DeepBook
DEEP$0.142916-4.09%
HashPack
PACK$0.01827-3.69%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08492+17.52%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 02:20
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.01106-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.1673+1.98%
MAY
MAY$0.04982+7.27%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

UBS considers relocating its headquarters from Switzerland to the US due to new Swiss capital rules

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Solana (SOL) Price Soars on Galaxy Digital’s $536M Buying Spree—But XYZVerse Presale Steals the Spotlight With 30% Growth Potential

With just a phone or computer, you can easily earn passive income (make money from home).