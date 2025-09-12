TRON (TRX) Price: Network Slashes Transactions Fees by 60% Driving 17% Rally

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 14:37
Tron
TRX$0.3485+0.89%
RWAX
APP$0.002491+0.40%

TLDR

  • TRON governance reduced transaction costs by 60%, cutting average transfer fees from 4.4 TRX to 2.1 TRX
  • TRX trades at $0.3447, up 2.4% in 24 hours despite cooling trading volumes
  • Network processes over $21 billion daily in USDT transfers, creating steady demand
  • TRON Inc. expanded treasury by $110 million and launched Ledger Enterprise app
  • Technical analysis shows support at $0.32 with resistance near $0.36

TRON (TRX) is trading at $0.3447 at press time, marking a 2.4% gain over the past 24 hours. The token has moved between $0.3094 and $0.3448 in the last week.

Tron (TRX) PriceTron (TRX) Price

The price recovery comes after TRON’s governance made a major change to network costs. Super Representatives voted on August 29 to lower the Energy Unit Price from 210 SUN to 100 SUN.

This decision cut transaction costs by 60% across the network. Average fees for TRC20 transfers dropped from 4.4 TRX to 2.1 TRX according to CryptoQuant data.

Total weekly fees fell from 272 million TRX in mid-August to 23.1 million TRX. The reduction makes TRON more appealing for users who make frequent transfers.

TRON processes more than $21 billion daily in USDT transfers. This represents about half of all global Tether volume.

Every transaction requires TRX for gas fees. This creates steady demand for the token regardless of market conditions.

The fee cut should strengthen TRON’s position as the top settlement layer for Tether. Lower costs may attract up to 45% more users who previously found the network too expensive.

Market data shows some cooling in trading activity. Spot trading volume fell 10.6% to $702 million over the past day.

Derivatives volume dropped 18.7% to $252 million according to Coinglass data. Open interest declined 1.3% during the same period.

Corporate Treasury Growth

TRON Inc. expanded its treasury by $110 million on September 2. The company’s largest shareholder backed this expansion.

The firm already holds over 365 million TRX worth around $126 million. TRON Inc. plans to raise $1 billion to grow its TRX holdings further.

This strategy follows MicroStrategy’s approach with Bitcoin. Corporate buying reduces available supply and shows long-term confidence.

Since TRON Inc. listed on Nasdaq through a reverse merger in July, TRX has gained about 10%. The listing happened on July 24, 2025.

Technical Market Position

TRX currently trades above the 20-day simple moving average at $0.3401. Most longer-term moving averages remain in buy territory.

Source: TradingView

The token sits in the middle range of Bollinger Bands. Support levels appear at $0.32 while resistance sits near $0.36.

Momentum indicators show mixed signals. The MACD indicates a mild sell signal while RSI remains neutral at 54.

A break above $0.36 could open the path toward $0.38-$0.40. Failure to hold $0.32 support might lead to a pullback toward $0.30.

TRX remains just 20% below its all-time high of $0.4313 set in December 2024. The token has gained 125% since last year and 28% over recent months.

TRON launched a Ledger Enterprise mobile app on September 11 to improve secure USDT transfers on the network.

The post TRON (TRX) Price: Network Slashes Transactions Fees by 60% Driving 17% Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve’s Moves Stir Crypto Speculation

Federal Reserve’s Moves Stir Crypto Speculation

In the face of looming economic challenges in the United States, the cryptocurrency sector is intently eyeing potential interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve. The economic landscape reveals a complex threat of stagflation, a troubling mix of slowed economic growth alongside rising inflation.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve’s Moves Stir Crypto Speculation
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 13:18
Share
Crypto Market Faces New Dynamics Amid Interest Rate Speculations

Crypto Market Faces New Dynamics Amid Interest Rate Speculations

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-rate-cut-market-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016321-4.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 13:18
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004426+0.27%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve’s Moves Stir Crypto Speculation

Crypto Market Faces New Dynamics Amid Interest Rate Speculations

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

CPI Surprise, Jobs Shock Send Bitcoin to $115K as ETFs Pour In

Won Stablecoin: KIEP Unveils Critical Reforms for Remarkable Success