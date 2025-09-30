ExchangeDEX+
TRX coin faces a pivotal moment, trading below key averages as participants weigh whether dip buying can spark recovery or if bearish momentum will take control.TRX coin faces a pivotal moment, trading below key averages as participants weigh whether dip buying can spark recovery or if bearish momentum will take control.

TRON (TRX) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $0.33 or Will Momentum Shift Towards $0.28?

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/30 18:21
Tron
BULLS
Illusion of Life
Overtake
TRON (TRX) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $0.33 or Will Momentum Shift Towards $0.28?

Despite recent weakness on the charts, TRX Price Prediction remains a hot topic as traders weigh whether the TRX coin can hold its ground. Price has been hovering near key supports, with buyers and sellers locked in a tug of war that could set the tone for the days ahead.

TRX Price Prediction Starting to Lean Bearish

Weekly momentum charts show signs of fatigue, with TRX coin beginning to roll over after months of steady growth. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has started to flatten, while its emerging trends are pointing towards potential downside.

Ben Kizemchuk

TRX shows fading momentum as bearish signals emerge, with support at $0.33 now under pressure. Source: Ben Kizemchuk via X

Ben Kizemchuk highlighted that TRON’s rally, largely tied to stablecoin optimism, is showing cracks as momentum indicators reverse. If price loses its current support around $0.33, the next key levels lie closer to $0.30 to $0.28 levels.

TRX Coin Struggles Below EMA-50

TRX coin has now spent an extended period trading under the EMA-50, marking the longest drop below this moving average since April 2025. The inability to reclaim this level shows weakening momentum, as the EMA-50 has previously acted as a dynamic support during earlier rallies. Unless buyers step in strongly, this breakdown raises the risk of further downside pressure in the near term.

Jesse Peralta

TRX struggles under the EMA-50, with failure to reclaim $0.34 risking a move towards $0.30. Source: Jesse Peralta via X

Jesse Peralta noted that the sustained rejection under the EMA-50 is troubling for TRON, as it reflects a shift in trend dynamics. For traders, reclaiming this moving average around $0.34 will be essential to restore confidence. If TRX fails to push back above, the path lower could extend towards $0.30 and even $0.28.

Ethereum’s Stablecoin Dominance Pressures TRON

A major shift in stablecoin supply has added to TRON’s challenges. Fresh data shows Ethereum’s USDT supply climbing above $89 billion, overtaking TRON’s long-standing lead. This signals that stablecoin issuers are shifting preference back to Ethereum, potentially eroding TRON’s dominance in this sector.

CryptoTweets

Ethereum’s USDT supply has overtaken TRON’s lead, raising concerns over TRX’s weakening stablecoin dominance. Source: CryptoTweets via X

CryptoTweets pointed out that TRON’s stablecoin advantage, once its strongest fundamental driver, is weakening. If this trend continues, the network risks losing its competitive edge, which may weigh on medium-term TRX valuations.

Dip Buying Interest Still Present

Not all outlooks are bearish. Crypto Anbu argued that recent dips could actually be constructive, giving bulls a chance to reload at favorable levels. The price is still holding within a broader ascending channel, meaning buyers remain in control as long as $0.32 to $0.33 holds.

Crypto Anbu

TRX holds within its ascending channel, with dip buying interest hinting at a possible rebound from $0.32–$0.33. Source: Crypto Anbu via X

This perspective suggests that while the network faces short-term pressure, accumulation at these levels could create a healthier base for future rallies. Historically, TRX coin has seen strong rebounds from similar consolidation ranges.

TRX Coin Technical Analysis

Short-term charts are showing consolidation around $0.334 to $0.336, with resistance capped at $0.342. A breakout above this band would be the first signal of renewed strength, potentially opening the door to $0.36 in the near term.

Mehmet Gizik

TRON consolidates near $0.334–$0.336 levels. Source: Mehmet Gizik via X

Mehmet Gizik outlined a simple scenario where TRX continues to respect its range before trending higher. For now, traders are watching $0.330 as the key level, a decisive break below could expose further downside, but holding it strengthens the case for a recovery.

Final Thoughts

TRON finds itself at a crossroads. On one side, price struggling below EMA-50 and Ethereum’s growing dominance in stablecoins raise structural concerns. On the other hand, technical charts still show resilience, with dip buying interest hinting at potential upside if critical supports hold.

TRON

TRON coin is trading at around $0.34, up 0.44% in the last 24 hours. Source: Brave New Coin

The next few weeks will determine whether TRX consolidates into a base for recovery or slips further under the weight of bearish momentum. For now, participants remain divided, balancing caution with opportunity as TRX Price Prediction navigates this pivotal stage.

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
