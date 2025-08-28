Tron’s fee-cut proposal nears approval as vote gains momentum

A plan to halve Tron’s energy costs is winning strong support ahead of Friday’s deadline, with backers betting lower fees will expand adoption.
A GitHub proposal to realign the Tron blockchain’s fee structure with broader adoption goals is gaining traction ahead of Friday’s voting deadline, signaling that network stakeholders are prioritizing accessibility — even at the risk of introducing net inflation in TRX supply.
The proposal, titled “Decrease the transaction fees” (Issue #789), was submitted on Aug. 8 by GitHub user GrothenDI in the Tron Improvement Proposals repository.
It calls for reducing the energy unit price to 100 sun from 210 sun, effectively halving the cost of transactions that consume energy. One TRON (TRX) token equals 1,000,000 sun — the smallest divisible unit of TRX, similar to a satoshi for Bitcoin (BTC).
