Tron’s fee gamble – Blockworks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 23:43
Binance Coin
BNB$845.05-1.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.05947-2.84%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014232-1.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.26-1.86%
GET
GET$0.008575--%

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Tron cut transaction fees by 60% last Friday. While this looks like a move to improve accessibility, the real driver is almost certainly the looming launch of Plasma, which will enable zero-fee USDT transfers.

Tron’s moat has always been its distribution. Users continue to transact on Tron despite much cheaper alternatives, a sign of the deep merchant and banking ties it has built, especially in Latin America. The fact that Tron is now lowering fees could suggest this moat is being threatened.

The stakes are high. Around 90% of Tron’s revenue comes from USDT transfers. Even after the recent cut, average fees sit at $2.80 per transaction, nearly 5x Ethereum’s $0.60. Over the past month, Tron’s USDT supply has fallen 1.4%, representing around $1.1 billion of outflows. At the same time, Plasma’s pre-launch campaigns have already attracted $2 billion in USDT deposits.

Financially, Tron remains solid. On August numbers, the fee cut would drop it from the third to the fourth largest chain by revenue, though it would still generate twice as much as BNB. Its FDV/Fees multiple would shift from roughly Hype’s 36x to Solana’s 135x, a level still well below the broader L1 group.

For the first time, Tron faces a serious challenger in its core market. Only time will tell if the fee cut is sufficient to keep Tron competitive and sustain stablecoin volumes on the network.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/tron-fee-gamble

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01784-5.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0967-40.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06263-9.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:52
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001575-2.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.36-4.93%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-1.85%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

This One Problem Is Holding Back Your Startup - Here's How to Fix It