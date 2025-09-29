True Global Ventures' portfolio company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block to Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading regulated digital prime broker GCEX (GCEX Group), has acquired GlobalBlock Europe UAB, a crypto brokerage and asset management firm focused on high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) with over $60 million in client assets. This strategic transaction marks a natural expansion for GCEX from its established OTC, conversion and technology business into a broader digital assets proposition for asset and wealth managers.

The partnership combines GCEX's strength in regulated multi-asset trading and deep Tier 1 liquidity provision and GlobalBlock's proven capabilities in wealth management and fintech innovation. Both firms have built a strong reputation around service, security and transparency, and expect to achieve significant synergies across client onboarding, technology integration, and scaling globally.

The acquisition leverages GCEX's multi-jurisdictional licenses across the UK (FCA), Denmark (FSA/EU), and Dubai (VARA). Together, GCEX and GlobalBlock will accelerate client onboarding by combining GCEX's liquidity and regulatory framework with GlobalBlock's proprietary AI-driven fund management technology, and expand products and market reach globally.

Lars Holst, Founder & CEO of GCEX, commented: "Acquiring GlobalBlock is a strategic leap forward for GCEX, expanding our footprint, our client base, our team, and our capabilities. GlobalBlock's founders have built a standout, profitable firm, with world-class products, providing innovative diversification strategies for clients. Our firms have complementary technology and shared values in terms of innovation, service and integrity."

David Thomas, Co-Founder of GlobalBlock, added: "We are excited to join forces with GCEX. Their strong regulatory licenses and global reach perfectly complement our business model. This partnership allows us to expand our wealth management and digital asset solutions while continuing to operate under the GlobalBlock brand that our clients trust."

GCEX empowers institutional and professional clients to access deep liquidity in CFDs on digital assets and FX, alongside spot trading and conversion of digital assets. True Global Ventures are investors in GCEX.

GlobalBlock's services in the Wealth and Asset Management, includes GB10, a diversified portfolio of the top 10 cryptocurrencies weighted by market cap and rebalanced monthly. GlobalBlock's payment solutions allows clients to settle invoices or receive payments in cryptocurrency as well crypto treasury management.

About GCEX

Founded in 2018, GCEX is a pioneering regulated digital prime brokerage with a best-of-breed digital asset and FX platform for institutional and professional clients. GCEX has partnerships with Tier 1 trusted Liquidity Providers, leading counterparties and regulated digital custody asset institutions. GCEX offers a wide range of products and technology solutions including White Labels.

About GlobalBlock

GlobalBlock EU ApS is a company incorporated and registered in accordance with the applicable laws of the Kingdom of Denmark as virtual asset service provider. Global now manages over £500 million in client assets across its UK and Bermuda operations, delivering bespoke portfolio management solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, and professional investors.

