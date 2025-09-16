Trump administration orders Delta, Aeromexico to unwind joint venture by Jan. 1

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 20:58
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.29%
Union
U$0.016374-14.67%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0408+0.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.566+1.14%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00191581-1.14%

An Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX 8 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport on September 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Carter | Getty Images

The Trump administration ordered Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico to end by Jan. 1 their nearly decade-old joint venture that allows them to coordinate schedules and prices for flights between the U.S. and Mexico.

“This action is necessary because of ongoing anticompetitive effects in U.S.-Mexico City markets that provide an unfair advantage to Delta and Aeromexico as two predominant competitors and create unacceptable actual and potential harm for stakeholders, including consumers,” the Transportation Department said in a filing late Monday.

Both Delta and Aeromexico said in separate statements that the carriers were disappointed by the department’s decision and were reviewing the order before considering next steps. Delta said it will “cause significant harm to U.S. jobs, communities and consumers traveling between the U.S. and Mexico.”

Aeromexico said that the carriers will continue to offer flights on each other’s airline as well as frequent flyer program reciprocity, in which customers can earn and burn miles.

The Biden administration had weighed withdrawing antitrust immunity for the joint venture, which began in 2016. The dispute with Mexico is part of a series of long-running complaints from the U.S. about competition between the two countries.

The Transportation Department proposed to unwind the venture in July, leading the airlines to object. Both airlines responded in a filing, saying that the partnership generated $310 million for the U.S. economy and, if unwound, would lead to a loss in economic benefits for the U.S., while the market will be captured by their competitors.

Monday’s order doesn’t change Delta’s 20% equity stake in Aeromexico.

Read more CNBC airline news

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/16/trump-administration-orders-delta-aeromexico-to-unwind-joint-venture-by-jan-1.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

PANews reported on September 16th that Figure , a humanoid AI company, announced it has secured over $ 1 billion in funding, bringing its latest post-money valuation to $ 39 billion. This round of funding was led by Parkway Venture Capital , with participation from NVIDIA , Intel Capital , and LG . The funds will be used to advance the mass production of robots with human-like intelligence, build GPU infrastructure, and support the Helix data acquisition project.
NodeAI
GPU$0.1939-18.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.010152-0.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381-1.28%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 21:17
Share
Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

The United States Treasury Secretary, Bessent, said that the Donald Trump administration will not add new tariffs on Chinese goods to stop China from purchasing Russian oil unless EU member states move first to impose heavy duties independently. In a recent interview, Bessent said European governments need to take a greater part in shutting down […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12533-3.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.56+1.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249+0.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 20:58
Share
Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?

Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?

Crypto gaming has long failed to meet expectations, but Animoca posted $97 million in profits last year, up 185% from 2023.
Share
PANews2025/05/23 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

James Wynn: From the slums to a crypto giant, a crazy $1.2 billion gamble