Trump administration wants to own shares in defense companies like Palantir, Boeing, Lockheed

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 09:31
Threshold
T$0,01625+3,24%
U
U$0,01136-2,06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,45+2,56%
Wink
LIKE$0,012701+6,37%
Major
MAJOR$0,16481+4,88%

The Trump administration wants the U.S. government to start owning pieces of major defense companies. That includes Lockheed Martin, Palantir, and Boeing. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed this live on CNBC Tuesday.

He said Pentagon officials are “thinking about” it. He didn’t hold back. This came just days after Trump’s government bought 10% of Intel for around $9 billion.

Howard was asked directly if the White House would do the same thing with other companies that work closely with the government. “Oh there’s a monstrous discussion about defense,” he replied. He pointed straight at Lockheed Martin, saying it’s “basically an arm of the U.S. government.

The Commerce Sec added, “But what’s the economics of that? I’m going to leave that to my secretary of Defense and the deputy secretary of Defense.” Still, he made it clear: “These guys are on it and they’re thinking about it.”

Trump questions old Pentagon spending rules

Howard said Trump is rethinking how America pays for weapons. “I tell you, the way it has been done has been a giveaway,” he said. He didn’t explain, but that line hints at a possible shakeup of how defense money flows, including changes to the Pentagon’s annual budget approvals by Congress.

If Trump pushes this further, it means government cash will buy part of the companies themselves. The Trump administration already made a move on Intel, a deal Howard called a win for national security and economics. “It strengthens U.S. leadership in semiconductors, which will both grow our economy and help secure America’s technological edge,” he said.

But critics, even conservatives, are already pushing back. They say Trump’s buying spree goes against free market rules. Some say it’s risky for Intel. Others say it’s risky for capitalism itself.

Economist Scott Lincicome from the libertarian Cato Institute wrote in The Washington Post that Intel might now be forced to make political choices instead of business ones. Senator Rand Paul didn’t sugarcoat it. He posted, “If socialism is government owning the means of production, wouldn’t the government owning part of Intel be a step toward socialism?”

Defense giants on the radar: Lockheed, Boeing, RTX, and more

Lockheed Martin is already deep in the U.S. system. It makes most of its revenue from federal contracts. It’s not just fighter jets and missiles. They work on everything from satellite defense to cybersecurity. A spokesperson for Lockheed responded to CNBC with a short statement:

But Lockheed isn’t alone. According to DefenseNews’ 2024 list, Lockheed ranks as the world’s top defense contractor by revenue. The other top players in the U.S. include RTX, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, and Boeing. And based on Howard’s comments, it sounds like any company with a large federal defense contract is now under the microscope.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

The crypto market has always been defined by asymmetric opportunities. Unlike traditional assets, where doubling wealth is considered impressive, cryptocurrencies […] The post Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000 appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 10:01
Share
Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

The post Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The centralized exchange, once under fire for mishandling millions in crypto, is joining forces with Trump Media to roll out CRO-based rewards on Truth Social. Centralized exchange Crypto.com is betting big on U.S. President Donald Trump with a high-profile partnership with Trump Media, marking a big push into the U.S. market less than a year after settling a dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a Tuesday press release, Trump Media revealed plans to launch a CRO-linked rewards program on Truth Social and Truth+, the social media and streaming platforms created after Donald Trump was banned from X (formerly Twitter). The program is expected to integrate Crypto.com’s infrastructure, allowing users to convert earned points into CRO and access additional perks. Additionally, the two companies plan to collaborate on joint marketing campaigns and offer subscription benefits tied to CRO. As part of the agreement, Trump Media will also invest $105 million in CRO, equivalent to about 2% of CRO’s total supply, while Crypto.com will purchase $50 million of Trump Media stock. The firms are also backing a new digital asset treasury company, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is expected to manage $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, $220 million from warrants, and a $5 billion equity line. The price of Cronos’ native token (CRO) jumped over 20% Tuesday following the announcement, reaching levels not seen since late 2024. Longstanding Ties Crypto.com has a long history with Trump-linked companies. In December 2024, Marszalek reportedly met with Donald Trump to discuss U.S. crypto regulations. Around the same time, the company dropped its lawsuit against the SEC after receiving a Wells notice citing concerns that some tokens on its platform might be considered securities. A few months later, the SEC abruptly ended its investigation into Crypto.com without taking…
U
U$0,01136-2,06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,412+2,03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01332+5,29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:40
Share
Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iran crypto flows dropped 11% so far this year to July, amid conflict with Israel, the $90 million hack of local crypto exchange Nobitex and Tether freezing 42 wallet addresses. Flows into Iranian crypto trading platforms have fallen in 2025 due to a breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Israel, a $90 million hack on Iran’s largest crypto exchange, and a major stablecoin blacklisting, says blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs.Iranian crypto flows hit $3.7 billion between January and July, an 11% decrease compared to the same period last year, with the worst drop off coming in June and July, TRM Labs said in a report on Tuesday.Iran’s crypto flows started to sharply drop in June, just after the $90 million hack on Nobitex, which handles 87% of the country’s crypto transactions. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10146+1,36%
Major
MAJOR$0,16421+4,44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0615+7,51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:41
Share

Trending News

More

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Hyperliquid Short Squeeze: Explosive 200% Surge Creates Million-Dollar Opportunity

WLFI Listing Risks: Urgent Warning for Retail Investors on Trump-Linked DeFi Token