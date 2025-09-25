Trump aides' involvement in massive chip and cryptocurrency transactions sparks ethics scrutiny

PANews reported on September 25 that according to the New York Times, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin have written to the State Department and Commerce Department Inspector Generals to investigate whether Trump administration officials violated ethics standards in two multi-billion dollar deals involving the United Arab Emirates. One of the deals benefited US President Trump and the family of his advisor Steve Witkoff, while the other, an artificial intelligence chip export agreement, raised national security concerns. The investigation focuses on potential conflicts of interest involving Witkoff, the president's special envoy to the Middle East. While Witkoff was promoting the export of AI chips to the UAE, his family and the Trump family co-founded a cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, which received a $2 billion investment from the UAE sovereign wealth fund. According to disclosure documents, the Witkoff family holds 3.75 billion WLFI tokens, valued at approximately $800 million at market price. Federal law explicitly prohibits officials from participating in decision-making regarding matters in which they have a financial interest. PANews reported on September 25 that according to the New York Times, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin have written to the State Department and Commerce Department Inspector Generals to investigate whether Trump administration officials violated ethics standards in two multi-billion dollar deals involving the United Arab Emirates. One of the deals benefited US President Trump and the family of his advisor Steve Witkoff, while the other, an artificial intelligence chip export agreement, raised national security concerns. The investigation focuses on potential conflicts of interest involving Witkoff, the president's special envoy to the Middle East. While Witkoff was promoting the export of AI chips to the UAE, his family and the Trump family co-founded a cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, which received a $2 billion investment from the UAE sovereign wealth fund. According to disclosure documents, the Witkoff family holds 3.75 billion WLFI tokens, valued at approximately $800 million at market price. Federal law explicitly prohibits officials from participating in decision-making regarding matters in which they have a financial interest.