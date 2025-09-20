Trump Announces New U.S. Visa Program for Wealthy Foreigners

- President Trump introduces the “Gold Card” visa program for affluent foreigners with tremendous monetary contributions.
- Program aims to boost U.S. revenue through significant financial gifts to the Treasury.
- No direct link to cryptocurrencies reported in official channels.
On September 19, President Donald Trump announced the “Gold Card,” a new U.S. visa program offering expedited residency for high-net-worth individuals contributing financially to the nation.
This initiative highlights policy shifts in U.S. immigration, targeting wealthy foreigners and promising substantial revenue gains, yet raises questions about potential economic and security impacts.
Ethereum (ETH) Market Data Amidst New Immigration Reform
Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. 24-hour trading volume decreased by 20.37%, reaching $24.02 billion. ETH’s price has shown a 103% increase over the past 90 days, maintaining a market dominance of 13.37%.
Despite its emphasis on financial inflows, the Gold Card program has yet to demonstrate tangible effects on the cryptocurrency market, according to the Coincu research team. While there is no significant crypto price movement attributed to it, experts caution potential regulatory and economic implications for international crypto investors seeking U.S. residency.
Market Data
Did you know? The “Gold Card” visa program is positioned as a faster alternative to the existing EB-5 Investor Visa, appealing to international elites looking for expedited U.S. residency without direct job creation requirements.
Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
Despite its emphasis on financial inflows, the Gold Card program has yet to demonstrate tangible effects on the cryptocurrency market, according to the Coincu research team.
|DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Source: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-gold-card-visa-program/