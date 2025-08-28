Trump At Bitcoin Asia 2025? Hong Kong Officials Say ‘No Thanks’

Hong Kong’s Bitcoin conference has become a test of politics and optics rather than just a meeting for crypto fans.

Officials Drop Out After Speaker Confirmation

According to reports, two local figures quietly pulled out of Bitcoin Asia 2025 after Eric Trump – son of US President Donald Trump – was listed as a speaker.

Eric Yip Chee-hang of the Securities and Futures Commission and lawmaker Johnny Ng Kit-chong withdrew from the event lineup, which runs on August 28 and 29.

Organizers declined to say if the changes were forced, but sources told the South China Morning Post that officials were urged to skip the conference if Eric Trump appeared.

A Delicate Balance Between Trade And Appearances

Hong Kong’s leaders are juggling big goals. The city wants foreign crypto firms and is promoting rules meant to attract them.

At the same time, ties between the US and China are strained. Tariffs on Hong Kong exports are at 145%, a figure that some officials see as a reminder to be cautious about public associations.

Lau Siu-kai, an adviser to a Beijing-linked think tank, said the withdrawals avoid any sense of taking sides with Washington during a sensitive time.

US Connections Draw Attention

Eric Trump is scheduled for two sessions, titled “All in on Bitcoin” and “Bitcoin Takes Over the World.” He co-founded American Bitcoin and has links to World Liberty Financial, according to public filings and past coverage.

With US President Donald Trump back in the White House and pushing crypto-friendly rules, the family’s moves are being watched more closely than before.

Some attendees say his name will still draw crowds. Others worry it will keep the focus off technology.

Local Voices Push Back On Political Framing

Joshua Chu of the Hong Kong Web3 Association told reporters that the walkout looked like personal choices, not a political purge.

He argued that Eric Trump’s presence underlines Hong Kong’s role in crypto. Still, several people at the scene said that political considerations were unavoidable.

The event, now in its second edition this year, was meant to highlight panels on tokenization and funding, but the headlines have shifted.

How Policy Fits Into The Picture

Hong Kong recently rolled out a revised Digital Assets Policy and a stablecoin ordinance on August 1 as part of a push to make the city friendlier to virtual assets.

That push is ongoing. Organizers say the conference will continue, with some sessions kept intact and others quietly reshuffled.

The meeting will likely show how far officials are willing to separate tech outreach from larger state-to-state tensions.

Featured image from Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images, chart from TradingView