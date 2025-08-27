Trump Attacks Late Night Host Seth Meyers And NBC Over Contract Extension

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:29
MemeCore
M$0.42182-4.92%
Threshold
T$0.01626+2.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.412+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992-0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018418+5.85%

Topline

President Donald Trump attacked NBC and the host of “Late Night,” Seth Meyers, in a Truth Social post early on Wednesday, questioning the network’s decision to extend the comedian’s contract, a month after he cheered CBS’s cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” and signaled other late-night talk show hosts were “next” in line for cancelations.

Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on the Late Show.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Key Facts

In a post made early on Wednesday morning, Trump wrote: “There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers.”

It is unclear what “rumour” the president is refering to, as NBC announced back in May that it was extending Meyers’ “Late Night” hosting deal through 2028.

The president claimed that Meyers had “no ratings,” even as the show continues to register the strangest numbers in the 12:30 a.m. ET slot.

Trump’s post lobbed more insults at the late-night comic—who repeatedly mocks the president on his show—saying he has “no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child.”

The president questioned NBC’s decision to extend Meyers’ contract and added, “I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

It is unclear if this means Trump intends to probe the contract extension.

Key Background

Last month, CBS and Paramount executives announced the network will cancel Colbert’s late-night talk show and “retire” the ‘The Late Show’ franchise in May 2026, saying it is a “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” The network said the cancellation was “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.” Despite this, the timing of the cancellation triggered criticism, with lawmakers questioning if the move was an effort to appease Trump or a response to Colbert’s sharp criticism of Paramount’s settlement. Earlier in July, Paramount announced it had reached a $16 million settlement with Trump to resolve a lawsuit he filed against the network over a CBS News 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that aired last year. A few weeks after the settlement and the Colbert cancellation announcement, Paramount’s pending $8 billion merger with Skydance was approved by the FCC.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/08/27/trump-angered-by-late-night-host-seth-meyers-contract-extension-says-he-wants-to-find-out-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer