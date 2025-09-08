Trump Attends U.S. Open For Men’s Final Between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Topline
President Donald Trump arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on Sunday to watch the U.S. Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner—making a stop at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament after organizers reportedly asked broadcasters to “refrain” from showing “disruptions or reactions” from the crowd.
Key Facts
Sinner, 24, is defending his 2024 U.S. Open win against rival Alcaraz, 22, in a repeat of this year’s final matches of the French Open and Wimbledon—Alcaraz won their French Open match in June, while Sinner triumphed at Wimbledon in July.
Trump is attending as a guest of luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex—a company facing a steep 39% tariff the Trump administration levied on imports from the European nation earlier this year.
The USTA asked broadcasters of the tournament to avoid showing “disruptions or reactions” to the president’s visit on Sunday, according to a memo first reported by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberger and later confirmed by The Athletic.
Trump disembarked at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday afternoon before the match—in a post on Truth Social, the president said he was doing a “flyover” above the Tennis Center before landing.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
